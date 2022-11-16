In the meantime, while trying to ascertain whether the Ghana shirts have really been forgotten at home or if it is just fake news, someone at the Statale di Milano has nevertheless decided to act…

Not even the time to kick off the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when there are already the first cases. Nothing fundamental, please, but there are situations that are making headlines and, why not, even creating more than a few controversies. Exactly like the case of the Ghana national team shirts. Journalist Marc Leonel Chouamo, of Canal2 International, wrote on Twitter that the African team forgot their shirts at home and that perhaps, due to the slowness of the local postal service, they won’t have time to get them for their world debut against Portugal. The federation denies it, but the journalist presses again, casting more than a few doubts on the statements of the Ghanaian football managers.

A pack with 30 jerseys — Where is the truth? But in the meantime, while trying to ascertain whether it is truthful news or if it is just (amusing) fake news, someone at the Milan State University has nevertheless decided to act. As he explains The Metropolitan Gazette, the sportsmen of Cus Statale have worked on their warehouse and have emptied the wardrobes, packing a package weighing over 5 kg which contains… around thirty jerseys. After all, the colors that the university uses to let its athletes compete in the faculty championships are exactly like those of the missing Ghanaian uniforms, i.e. white with black details. And never mind if instead of the African national emblem there will be the name of the University, because to avoid playing without a shirt, this and more. See also Totti-Blasi, Nuccitelli: "Ilary always had a headache, it is legitimate to rebuild a life"

The ticket accompanying the shipment — In the package, which should arrive in Qatar on November 22nd, therefore just in time for the first world championship match (scheduled for November 24th), there is also a ticket to accompany the uniforms. “Dear Ghanaian players, this is a gift for you from the University of Milan and the CUS Statale as a sign of friendship”. A beautiful story, which speaks of shared values ​​and solidarity. And which will not lose any value even if in the end the Ghanaians were to take the field against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with their shirts, never really forgotten or in any case arrived in time in spite of the slowness of the postal services. But seeing Thomas Partey and his companions in the uniforms of the State… it would truly be a unique scene!

