E’ Christopher Laporte the winner of the 85th edition of Ghent-Wevelgem, with the nice gesture of his companion Van Aert end up on the cover. The Belgian, who seemed to be heading towards victory by showing off all his excessive power, let his teammate triumph after a parade finish.

In the 261 km from Ypres to Wevelgem there are also several withdrawals, including those of Filippo Ganna, Alberto Bettiol, Jonathan Milan and Michal Kwiatkowski. For Jumbo-Visma it is a triumph, with Laporte and Van Aert who with 52 km to go they attack in combination on the second pass at the top of Kemmelberg and they all said goodbye: the Frenchman crossed the finish line first, with the “concession” of Van Aert. Behind them, almost two minutes away, the Belgian Sep Vanmarcke.