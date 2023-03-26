E’ Christopher Laporte the winner of the 85th edition of Ghent-Wevelgem, with the nice gesture of his companion Van Aert end up on the cover. The Belgian, who seemed to be heading towards victory by showing off all his excessive power, let his teammate triumph after a parade finish.
In the 261 km from Ypres to Wevelgem there are also several withdrawals, including those of Filippo Ganna, Alberto Bettiol, Jonathan Milan and Michal Kwiatkowski. For Jumbo-Visma it is a triumph, with Laporte and Van Aert who with 52 km to go they attack in combination on the second pass at the top of Kemmelberg and they all said goodbye: the Frenchman crossed the finish line first, with the “concession” of Van Aert. Behind them, almost two minutes away, the Belgian Sep Vanmarcke.
It was Laporte himself who revealed how it went, at the end of the race, recounting how Van Aert asked him with 10 km to go if he wanted to win. An affirmative answer and the first great success of his career arrived for the Frenchman. A triumph, in any case, for Jumbo-Visma, which wins the fourth race of this season in Belgium (after Omloop, Kuurne and E3) with the fourth different rider.