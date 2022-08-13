he mister

The first friendly match played in Chatillon with Pont Donnaz (Serie D) left several positive notes on Mr. Giacomotti’s notebook. The Voghe coach expressed his satisfaction, taking into account that it was the first test after 5 very intense days of preparation: «It was a real match, with moments of competitive spirit that were also heated. I liked the attitude of the team, which held the pitch well and was able to create several scoring chances », underlines Giacomotti. The Rossoneri helmsman highlights the comforting evidence of the two central defensive players Bacaloni and Puka, who are integrating into the group: “Both have had a good impact, but I am also happy with the others, from Noia to the youngest, including the two Ukrainian unders, Honchar and Checher, who are settling into a new reality for them and have difficulty communicating. They are humble, they apply themselves and they want to improve ».

Triangular to Parisi

Today, after completing the retreat in Val d’Aosta, Voghe will return to the base and tonight, from 7 pm, it will be engaged in the triangular “City of Voghera”, against two higher category formations, Sangiuliano City (Lega Pro) and City of Varese (D): «Another conclusive test awaits us – explains Giacomotti – we have been at work for a week and we cannot be brilliant, but in these races I am interested in seeing the right mentality. The first friendly made me understand that we are on the right path. The fluidity of the game, as well as the understanding between the individuals and the departments will come over time, when we will get to know each other better and the conditions will grow ». Tonight, Lanzi, the 2004 class midfielder, will be in the pits again, who missed Chatillon’s retirement due to a severe sore throat; Selmi, kept in the pits for tendon inflammation, and Casali, struggling with blisters on his feet, could return. Among the under, to evaluate the conditions of the defender Romano and the attacker Landillo, bruised. On the form used with Pont Donnaz, the 4-3-1-2, Giacomotti explains that it is not a definitive choice: «I do not exclude the possibility of repeating last season’s 3-4-1-2. It always depends on the position in which we are going to insert the three unders. I’m not a fundamentalist, I try to choose the most suitable tactical system to enhance the available resources ». –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI