Giancarlo Betta returns to the Modica Calcio bench. The rossoblu company has chosen to return to focus on the Syracusan coach to lead the team in the continuation of the season.

Betta, protagonist last year in the rossoblu’s ride from Promotion to Excellence and in the success in the regional Italian Cup, returns to the Modica bench two months after the home defeat against Nuova Igea Virtus.

For the Syracuse coach, returning to lead Modica Calcio will mean expanding his budget in rossoblu. Next Sunday’s match at the “Vincenz Barone” against Milazzo will represent the 42nd Modican bench, after 26 last year in Promotion and 15 in the first round of the Excellence tournament, with a roster of twenty-nine wins, four draws and eight defeats, 101 goals scored, 25 goals conceded and 91 points scored overall.