Giants acquire outfielder TJ Hopkins from Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have made a trade with the San Francisco Giants, sending outfielder TJ Hopkins in exchange for a player to be determined or cash. This move comes after Hopkins struggled in his rookie year with the Reds, hitting just .171 with one home run in 25 games before being designated for assignment in December.

However, Hopkins has shown promise in the Minor Leagues, particularly this year with Triple-A Louisville. In 94 games, he boasted an impressive offensive line of .308/.411/.925 with 16 home runs and 55 RBIs. Throughout his Minor League career, which began after he was drafted by the Reds in the ninth round of the 2019 Draft, Hopkins has accumulated stats of .275/.356/.819 with 47 home runs, 198 RBIs, and 25 RBIs.

The Reds will be looking to make the most of this trade, while the Giants will be hoping Hopkins can find his footing at the Major League level. The player or cash that the Reds will receive in return for Hopkins has yet to be determined.

