Gigi Datome, the last game in Italy

On Sunday 13 August, Italian basketball embraces Gigi Datome in an ideal embrace: the national team’s friendly match against Puerto Rico (live at 9 pm on Sky) will mark the last game in Italy of a beloved player who will end his career after the World Cup in Extreme East (August 25/September 10). Gigi, mvp of the recent Scudetto finals and fresh from his second consecutive title with Milan, where he landed in 2020, a positive basketball influencer: on the one hand an exemplary champion, a model of dedication to his sport, respected by every opponent, and on the other a generous, sensitive and open boy, who became father of Gaia in 2021, had by his partner Chiara Pastore, in turn a basketball player. So let’s draw the identikit of those who have been able to carve out an important space in the hearts of the fans.

August 13, 2023 | 07:45

