Gilardino ahead with Genoa, ‘I can’t wait to leave’ – Football

(ANSA) – GENOA, JUNE 14 – “Dear Genoans, I can’t wait to leave again. See you very soon… Go Genoa! Mister Gilardino”. With a nice message on the club’s official social networks, Genoa announced the renewal of the coach who brought the Griffin back to Serie A after just a year.



The agreement between the parties had been found in recent days but the announcement that arrived today was still missing. Gilardino had started the season in charge of the Primavera only to be promoted to the first team on 6 December. Initially ad interim, with victories he had earned confirmation until the end of the season and on May 6th he had celebrated his mathematical promotion to Serie A.



His contract actually also included an option for the next championship which was exercised by the club with an economic adjustment while a second option was also included for the 2024/25 season. (HANDLE).

