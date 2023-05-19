Home » Giro d’Italia 2023: Mads Pedersen will not be at the start of the thirteenth stage. Jonathan Milan’s main opponent retires
Giro d’Italia 2023: Mads Pedersen will not be at the start of the thirteenth stage. Jonathan Milan’s main opponent retires

The withdrawals continue at the Giro d’Italia 2023. Mads Pedersen abandoned the race before the thirteenth stage. The Dane was stopped by tracheitis and will therefore not be at the starting line from Borgofranco d’Ivrea. The Trek-Segafredo rider was in full swing to win the cyclamen jersey, as he was in second place in the points standings.

Jonathan Milan therefore finds himself without what was his main rival. The Italian sprinter commands the Cyclamen ranking with 164 points and was 24 points ahead of Pedersen. Now the closest to the runner from Bahrain is the German Pascal Ackermann (88 points) followed by Michael Matthews (68).

It had been a very positive Giro d’Italia for Pedersen. In fact, the Dane had triumphed at the finish line in Naples in the sixth stagemanaging to enter the special list of riders capable of obtaining at least one success in the three most important stage races (he also won the Tour de France and the Vuelta).

For Pedersen there was not only the victory in Naples, but also the second place in Melfi and the third in Salerno. The two fourth places obtained in Viareggio and Tortona should also be underlined. In yesterday’s stage Pedersen had entered the group of fugitives and it was precisely this ability of him that probably made him the main favorite for the cyclamen jersey.

PHOTO: LaPresse

