Home » Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath
Sports

Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

by admin
Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

Tour of Italy

The hotel transfer for the cyclists after the first big mountain finish on Friday at the 106th Giro d’Italia caused chaos and criticism. The organizers had referred the teams to the cable car for the descent from the more than 2,000 meter high Gran Sasso d’Italia. However, some drivers were flown down into the valley by helicopter. The World Cycling Union (UCI) then intervened on Saturday and sharply condemned the use of helicopters.

13.05.2023 12.20

Online since today, 12.20 p.m

On the one hand, it was said that this would give some drivers an advantage. It would also run counter to efforts to minimize the ecological footprint. The UCI announced penalties. It was initially unclear which and how many drivers were transported in this way. The organizers had planned to use the cable car, but that also caused criticism. According to drivers, this was not reserved for professionals, but could be used by everyone, which led to crowds and chaos.

Driver consultant Ken Sommer criticized the unprofessional organization as well as some professionals. Alternatively, after the more than 200 km long stage with temperatures in the single digits, the drivers could also cycle or drive down into the valley, which would have taken an estimated time of almost an hour.

Helicopter flight to the valley

Belgian journalist Renaat Schotte reported that Giro organizer RCS World Champion Remco Evenepoel offered a helicopter flight. It took the captain of the Quick-Step team just over two minutes to get from the finish to the hotel. On large tours it is common for riders involved in the podium ceremonies to be flown down into the valley by helicopter as they have to stay longer in the finish area. However, Evenepoel did not have to attend a ceremony on Friday.

See also  Euroleague, Milan drops poker: Efes - Sport - Basket also falls at the Forum

Former world champion Ganna has to give up

Meanwhile, the fourth coronavirus case has already become known. One day before the first long individual time trial, former world champion Filippo Ganna has to leave the race after a positive test. Even before the start of the second most important national tour, numerous drivers had withdrawn their start due to a Covid 19 disease. Only on Friday did the German hope Lennard Kämna lose an important helper in the Italian Giovanni Aleotti.

As Ganna’s team Ineos-Grenadiers announced on Saturday, the 26-year-old had shown mild, flu-like symptoms. For the time trial world champion of 2020 and 2021, victory on the ninth stage on Sunday, a fight against the clock over 35 km, was the big goal at the Giro.

Giro d’Italia 2023

7. Etappe (Capua – Gran Sasso, 218 km/BAK):
1. Davide Bais ITA 6:08:40
2. Karel Vacek Jun + 0:09
3. Simon Petilli ITA 0:15
4. Remco Evenepoel BEL 3:10
5. Primoz Roglic SLO -:-
6. Thibaut Pinot FROM -:-
7. Thomas Champion FROM -:-
8. João Almeida BY -:-
9. Eddie Dunbar IRL -:-
10. Christian Scaroni ITA -:-
28. Andreas Leknessund NOR -:-
36. Patrick Konrad AUT 3:50
91. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 10:45
Overall ranking after seven of 21 stages:
1. Andreas Leknessund NOR 29:02:38
2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 0:28
3. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 0:30
4. João Almeida BY 1:00
5. Primoz Roglic SLO 1:12
6. Geraint Thomas GBR 1:26
7. Alexander Wlasow RUS -“-
8. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 1:30
9. Lennard Kämna GER 1:54
10. Damian Caruso ITA 1:59
25. Patrick Konrad AUT 5:04
97. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 44:29

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km)
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF)
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km)
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km)
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km)
19.05. 13. Stage Borgofranco D’Ivrea – Crans Montana (SUI/207 km/BAK)
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnano (193 km)
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km)
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

You may also like

Romelu Lukaku turns 30

Warriors confident they’ll be back, but not with...

Schedule, performances and position of Spain in the...

At Le Mans, Johann Zarco in search of...

Esport – Counter-Strike: how did Vitality prepare its...

LeBron James 30+9+9 reached the top of history’s...

The UCI has criticized cyclists who were flown...

FA Cup final set to cap record-breaking year...

Austrians continue to deliver in Mauthausen

XFL: Dwayne Johnson on giving NFL hopefuls the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy