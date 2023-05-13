Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

On the one hand, it was said that this would give some drivers an advantage. It would also run counter to efforts to minimize the ecological footprint. The UCI announced penalties. It was initially unclear which and how many drivers were transported in this way. The organizers had planned to use the cable car, but that also caused criticism. According to drivers, this was not reserved for professionals, but could be used by everyone, which led to crowds and chaos.

Driver consultant Ken Sommer criticized the unprofessional organization as well as some professionals. Alternatively, after the more than 200 km long stage with temperatures in the single digits, the drivers could also cycle or drive down into the valley, which would have taken an estimated time of almost an hour.

Helicopter flight to the valley

Belgian journalist Renaat Schotte reported that Giro organizer RCS World Champion Remco Evenepoel offered a helicopter flight. It took the captain of the Quick-Step team just over two minutes to get from the finish to the hotel. On large tours it is common for riders involved in the podium ceremonies to be flown down into the valley by helicopter as they have to stay longer in the finish area. However, Evenepoel did not have to attend a ceremony on Friday.

Former world champion Ganna has to give up

Meanwhile, the fourth coronavirus case has already become known. One day before the first long individual time trial, former world champion Filippo Ganna has to leave the race after a positive test. Even before the start of the second most important national tour, numerous drivers had withdrawn their start due to a Covid 19 disease. Only on Friday did the German hope Lennard Kämna lose an important helper in the Italian Giovanni Aleotti.

As Ganna’s team Ineos-Grenadiers announced on Saturday, the 26-year-old had shown mild, flu-like symptoms. For the time trial world champion of 2020 and 2021, victory on the ninth stage on Sunday, a fight against the clock over 35 km, was the big goal at the Giro.

Giro d’Italia 2023

7. Etappe (Capua – Gran Sasso, 218 km/BAK): 1. Davide Bais ITA 6:08:40 2. Karel Vacek Jun + 0:09 3. Simon Petilli ITA 0:15 4. Remco Evenepoel BEL 3:10 5. Primoz Roglic SLO -:- 6. Thibaut Pinot FROM -:- 7. Thomas Champion FROM -:- 8. João Almeida BY -:- 9. Eddie Dunbar IRL -:- 10. Christian Scaroni ITA -:- 28. Andreas Leknessund NOR -:- 36. Patrick Konrad AUT 3:50 91. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 10:45

Overall ranking after seven of 21 stages: 1. Andreas Leknessund NOR 29:02:38 2. Remco Evenepoel BEL + 0:28 3. Aurelien Paret-Painter FROM 0:30 4. João Almeida BY 1:00 5. Primoz Roglic SLO 1:12 6. Geraint Thomas GBR 1:26 7. Alexander Wlasow RUS -“- 8. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 1:30 9. Lennard Kämna GER 1:54 10. Damian Caruso ITA 1:59 25. Patrick Konrad AUT 5:04 97. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 44:29