Giro d’Italia, Ganna positive for Covid: forced to retire before the eighth stage

Philip Ganna retires from Tour of Italy. For him, the competition ends before the eighth stage scheduled for today, Saturday 13 May. The 26enne from the Ineos-Grenadiers tested positive at Covid: the cyclist, as reported by his team, accuses “mild flu-like symptoms”.

“Filippo – continues the team – will now rest and fully recover before resuming his rest 2023 race schedule“. It is the fourth case of Covid per lap, after that of the Frenchman of Arkéa-Samsic, Clément Russo, who tested positive on the eve of the sixth stage in Naples, and those of the Italians Giovanni Aleotti and Nicola Conci.