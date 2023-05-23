Home » Giro d’Italia, lights a smoke bomb and then slaps a spectator: 34-year-old reported
Sports

Giro d’Italia, lights a smoke bomb and then slaps a spectator: 34-year-old reported

by admin
Giro d’Italia, lights a smoke bomb and then slaps a spectator: 34-year-old reported

He launched a smoke during the passage of the caravan of Tour of Italy and, not happy, then he threw one slap to another spectator: for this, a 34-year-old was denounced by the Bergamo Police Headquarters for crimes of injury, dangerous ignitions in public places and violation of the regulations on sporting events. The facts contested during the stage Seregno-Bergamo on Sunday 21 May, when a Bergamo 34-year-old lit a smoke bomb while waiting for the ride of cyclists. Around 5pm, the athletes passed close to the 34-year-old, who would have dangerously approached the smoke bomb next to the cyclists: then, he would have thrown it into the street.

Another spectator present there has resumed the man’s gesture, who, instead of apologizing, has it insulted and then assaulted with a slap. THE policemen, present there to ensure the passage of the athletes, noticed the scene and proceeded to report the person responsible. Now the 34-year-old also risks the Daspo from cycling races: moreover, the Bergamo area is repeat offenderas disciplinary measures had already been taken against him at a football match.

Previous Article

The deception of the ball costs Hugo Gaston dearly: 144 thousand euros fine for the tennis player

next

See also  Mancini: “Balotelli card of despair? When we are desperate we give our best "

You may also like

fencing still turned upside down by the return...

Fencing, bronze medal for Carmelo Gurrieri in blind...

I am the happiest in the world, Sparta...

Why are race bibs still used?

Polcanova at the World Cup in the double...

Tor de’ Cenci-VJS Velletri: between militarization and belonging

Rh+ presenta Super Light Project – Sport Marketing...

the sensitive issue of air conditioning in the...

Lazio, the reasons for qualifying for the Champions...

Sparta in euphoria! A draw in Slovakia kicked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy