Giro d’Italia, lights a smoke bomb and then slaps a spectator: 34-year-old reported

He launched a smoke during the passage of the caravan of Tour of Italy and, not happy, then he threw one slap to another spectator: for this, a 34-year-old was denounced by the Bergamo Police Headquarters for crimes of injury, dangerous ignitions in public places and violation of the regulations on sporting events. The facts contested during the stage Seregno-Bergamo on Sunday 21 May, when a Bergamo 34-year-old lit a smoke bomb while waiting for the ride of cyclists. Around 5pm, the athletes passed close to the 34-year-old, who would have dangerously approached the smoke bomb next to the cyclists: then, he would have thrown it into the street.

Read Also Not only Juventus: the ballet of sporting justice has distorted the whole championship

Another spectator present there has resumed the man’s gesture, who, instead of apologizing, has it insulted and then assaulted with a slap. THE policemen, present there to ensure the passage of the athletes, noticed the scene and proceeded to report the person responsible. Now the 34-year-old also risks the Daspo from cycling races: moreover, the Bergamo area is repeat offenderas disciplinary measures had already been taken against him at a football match.