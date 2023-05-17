Home » Giro d’Italia: Magnus Cort Nielsen sprints to victory
Sports

Giro d’Italia: Magnus Cort Nielsen sprints to victory

by admin
Giro d’Italia: Magnus Cort Nielsen sprints to victory

Status: 05/16/2023 5:38 p.m

Magnus Cort Nielsen has won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia. The 30-year-old prevailed on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) in the final sprint of a breakaway group of three. Second was Derek Gee, Alessandro De Marchi was at a disadvantage in the three-way battle.

I’m incredibly happy“Said Cort Nielsen, who now has daily victories in all three major national tours on the credit side: “It was such a tough day today. One of the worst stages I’ve experienced on the bike.

The peloton finished 51 seconds back, with Mads Pedersen being the fastest man and finishing fourth. The German sprint specialist Pascal Ackermann missed the hoped-for victory and finished fifth. In the duel between the two top sprinters, Jonathan Milan once again beat Mark Cavendish and thus retained the “Maglia Ciclamino” – but Milan only finished seventh, Cavendish eighth place.

  • 10. Stage
    arrow right

  • General classification of the Giro d’Italia
    arrow right

Kämna now the great Bora hope

After Remco Evenepoel retired due to corona, Geraint Thomas maintained his lead in the overall standings ahead of Primoz Roglic (+2 seconds) and Thomas’ Ineos teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart (+5 seconds). Seventh is now Lennard Kämna (+1:52 minutes), who is the driver for the overall standings in the Bora-hansgrohe team after Alexander Wlassow retired. On Tuesday Kämna was 14th.

The rain also affects the Giro

The 196-kilometer stage started around noon in Scandiano. With rested legs, the drivers headed towards Tuscany after the rest day on Monday – and that was quite challenging at first. Over 2,500 meters of altitude had to be overcome before the last 65 kilometers became completely flat. As in the first week of the tour, the field of riders was repeatedly shaken by falls.

Last year, Lennard Kämna was successful in chasing stages at the Giro d’Italia. From Saturday he will be fighting for a good place in the overall standings in a new role. But the favorites on a difficult course are different.
more

Wednesday could also be a day for the breakaways. The eleventh stage, 219 kilometers long, leads from Camaiore to Tortona via two third-category climbs and one fourth-category mountain.

The 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia 2023
stage/date Long Start and finish location

1st stage – 06.05.2023

19,6 km

Fossacesia – Ortona (time trial)

2nd stage – 07.05.2023

201 km

Teramo – San Salvo

3rd stage – 08.05.2023

216 km

Vasto – Melfi

4th stage – 09.05.2023

175 km

Venosa – Lake Lacene

5th Stage – 10.05.2023

171 km

Atripalda – Salerno

6th Stage – 11.05.2023

162 km

Neapel – Neapel

7th Stage – 12.05.2023

218 km

Capua – Gran Sasso of Italy (mountain arrival)

8th Stage – 13.05.2023

207 km

Terni – Fossombrone

9th Stage – 14.05.2023

35 km

Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (time trial)

Rest day – 05/15/2023

10. Stage – 16.05.2023

196 km

Scandiano – Viareggio

11. Stage – 17.05.2023

219 km

Camaiore – Tortona

12th Stage – 18.05.2023

179 km

Good – Rivoli

13. Stage – 19.05.2023

207 km

Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana (mountain arrival)

14. Stage – 20.05.2023

193 km

Sierre-Cassano Magnago

15th Stage – 21.05.2023

195 km

Seregno – Bergamo

Rest day – 05/22/2023

16. Stage – 23.05.2023

203 km

Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (mountain arrival)

17th Stage – 24.05.2023

195 km

Pergine Valsugana – Caorle

18. Stage – 25.05.2023

161 km

Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (mountain arrival)

19. Stage – 26.05.2023

183 km

Longarone – Three Peaks Lavaredo (mountain arrival)

20. Stage – 27.05.2023

18,6 km

Tarvisio – Mount Lussari Tudorg (time trial)

21st stage – 28.05.2023

135 km

Room – Room

See also  Berrettini at Queen's: TV schedule of the semifinal today - Sport - Tennis

You may also like

NBA draft: San Antonio Spurs can select super...

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Defeat in Hanover – Darmstadt’s promotion celebration is...

Abodi: “Inter in the Champions League final with...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Superstar Draisaitl cancels the...

Musetti-Tsitspisas, Internationals of Rome, result: 5-7, 5-7- breaking...

NHL professional Leon Draisaitl cancels after the play-off...

Nikola Jokic posts another triple-double, Nuggets edge Lakers...

Year of the Referee: The fight against disrespect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy