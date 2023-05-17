Giro d’Italia: Magnus Cort Nielsen sprints to victory

Status: 05/16/2023 5:38 p.m

Magnus Cort Nielsen has won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia. The 30-year-old prevailed on Tuesday (May 16, 2023) in the final sprint of a breakaway group of three. Second was Derek Gee, Alessandro De Marchi was at a disadvantage in the three-way battle.

“ I’m incredibly happy “Said Cort Nielsen, who now has daily victories in all three major national tours on the credit side: “ It was such a tough day today. One of the worst stages I’ve experienced on the bike. “

The peloton finished 51 seconds back, with Mads Pedersen being the fastest man and finishing fourth. The German sprint specialist Pascal Ackermann missed the hoped-for victory and finished fifth. In the duel between the two top sprinters, Jonathan Milan once again beat Mark Cavendish and thus retained the “Maglia Ciclamino” – but Milan only finished seventh, Cavendish eighth place.

Kämna now the great Bora hope

After Remco Evenepoel retired due to corona, Geraint Thomas maintained his lead in the overall standings ahead of Primoz Roglic (+2 seconds) and Thomas’ Ineos teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart (+5 seconds). Seventh is now Lennard Kämna (+1:52 minutes), who is the driver for the overall standings in the Bora-hansgrohe team after Alexander Wlassow retired. On Tuesday Kämna was 14th.

The rain also affects the Giro

The 196-kilometer stage started around noon in Scandiano. With rested legs, the drivers headed towards Tuscany after the rest day on Monday – and that was quite challenging at first. Over 2,500 meters of altitude had to be overcome before the last 65 kilometers became completely flat. As in the first week of the tour, the field of riders was repeatedly shaken by falls.

Wednesday could also be a day for the breakaways. The eleventh stage, 219 kilometers long, leads from Camaiore to Tortona via two third-category climbs and one fourth-category mountain.