Champions: Inter in the final, the Nerazzurri party explodes in Milan – Sport
Champions: Inter in the final, the Nerazzurri party explodes in Milan – Sport

Champions: Inter in the final, the Nerazzurri party explodes in Milan – Sport
The Nerazzurri party for the victory over Milan and the Champions League final has exploded in Milan. The fans remained to celebrate near the stadium and in part poured into Piazza Duomo from the side of the Gallery since the central part is partially cordoned off because the stage for next Saturday’s Radio Italia concert is being set up these days. Lots of horns heard in the city and fireworks for the celebrations.

