Gathering Overseas Chinese Forces to Realize Dreams in the Greater Bay Area——Written on the occasion of the opening of the 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

□Jiangmen Daily reporter Zhang Maosheng

In Jiangmen in May, the vegetation is verdant and the blue waves are rippling.

Here, overseas Chinese are rich in resources and unique in overseas Chinese culture, and articles about “overseas Chinese” in the new era are being written wonderfully; here, the enthusiasm for participating in the construction of the Greater Bay Area is blazing, and the pulsation of high-quality development is surging and powerful.

China‘s Overseas Chinese Capital, embraces overseas Chinese from all over the world, confidently demonstrates its charm and achievements, and gathers the strength for the construction of the Bay Area.

From May 16th to 18th, the 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Conference, co-sponsored by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, was held in Jiangmen. This is a global high-end overseas Chinese-related event carefully crafted by the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government in the new era, with representatives of overseas Chinese as the main participants and with the theme of the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It can be foreseen that this will also be a grand event that attracts worldwide attention and is eagerly awaited. It is a grand event to share the nostalgia and seek common development.

Bringing together the strength of overseas Chinese to realize the dream of the Greater Bay Area. Jiangmen sincerely welcomes guests and friends from all over the world to join in this event and create a better future together.

“Sincerity” sees the truth

The 2023 Overseas Chinese Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Conference is a grand event for overseas Chinese. For overseas Chinese, Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese, has always been full of sincerity and sincerity.

This sincerity is firstly reflected in the great attention and careful preparation for the conference itself. The holding of this conference in Jiangmen is the full affirmation and trust of the provincial party committee and the provincial government in Jiangmen, and it is also an important opportunity to show everyone that Jiangmen, the hometown of overseas Chinese, and the new development of the Bay Area. Jiangmen cherishes this opportunity very much, and set up 10 dedicated teams to do a good job in the preparations for the conference, and strive to provide the most considerate butler service, the most professional guarantee, and the most warm reception, so that everyone can pass through the conference and through the conference. Jiangmen, feel the charm of the Bay Area. Over the past few days, Overseas Chinese Capital has made concerted efforts and strived for excellence. From transportation pick-up and drop-off, hotel reception to environmental layout and landscape maintenance, there are staff and volunteers who are dedicated and meticulous in service. The strong atmosphere of the event.

This sincerity is even more reflected in the “overseas Chinese” articles that are usually relentless and vigorous. Emotionally, Jiangmen never forgets the intelligence and kindness of overseas Chinese. “The vast number of overseas Chinese have always loved their homeland and supported them with full support. They will be remembered in their hearts and their kindness will be unforgettable. We must be grateful and forge ahead, live up to today, and make new achievements.” This is Jiangmen City’s tenth The very emotional expression of “overseas Chinese” in the report of the Fourth Party Congress. In terms of action, actively implement the relevant deployment requirements of the superiors, Jiangmen strives to do a good job in the article of “overseas Chinese” in the new era, proposes and further promotes the “overseas Chinese capital empowerment” project, and strives to embody the responsibility of the overseas Chinese city in connecting and serving the 60 million overseas Chinese in the world. Over the past year or so, Jiangmen, the capital of overseas Chinese, has continued to improve its four major functions of “cultural exchange, economic and trade cooperation, protection of rights and interests, and think tank for overseas Chinese affairs” through cultural gathering of overseas Chinese, platform for gathering overseas Chinese strength, and service to protect overseas Chinese interests. The city’s brand influence, overseas Chinese Cultural soft power, confidence and determination to open to the outside world, and ability to serve overseas Chinese continue to be demonstrated.

“Fusion” see open

The vast number of overseas Chinese is a “bridge” to promote exchanges and cooperation between the country of residence and China in various fields, and it is also an important force to jointly build the Chinese dream. Jiangmen is a famous hometown of overseas Chinese in China. There are more than 5.3 million Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots and overseas Chinese living in more than 140 countries and regions around the world. It is an important window for overseas Chinese to observe Guangdong and even China.

Gathering important guests and bringing together the hearts and minds of overseas Chinese will stir up new momentum for the development of the Bay Area. This conference, from the form to the setting of the content, fully demonstrated the characteristics of “integration”, and built a platform for communication and cooperation between overseas Chinese, experts and scholars from different countries and regions, highlighting the international vision and open property.

Integration of domestic and overseas. The conference adopts the form of “offline + online” combining main and sub-conferences. The offline main venue is located in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, and the 12 online sub-venues are located in Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. 11 countries and regions including China, Panama, Peru, Venezuela, Hong Kong of China, and Macao of China, although they are thousands of miles apart, they are united in one heart.

A gathering of heroes from the overseas Chinese community. The conference invited about 700 overseas Chinese elites and guest representatives from 90 countries and regions. Among them, there are not only well-known overseas Chinese leaders, business leaders, people in the field of culture, education, technology and art, but also representatives of overseas Chinese who have made important contributions to promoting friendly exchanges between China and the host country, descendants of well-known patriots, and members of the new generation of Chinese descent. In particular, more than 100 overseas Chinese youth representatives were invited to participate in the conference. They come from 38 countries and regions on five continents, covering the fields of economy, trade, politics, science and technology, culture, education, media, etc. The youngest is 25 years old, injecting fresh vitality into the conference. .

The conference arranges some outstanding overseas Chinese to give speeches, and plans to hold four parallel sessions with the themes of “Overseas Chinese League Construction”, “Overseas Chinese Youth Development”, “Chinese Education” and “Chinese Media”. At that time, experts and scholars from all walks of life will share their views , collide with wisdom, and contribute to Guangdong’s articles on “overseas Chinese” in the new era.

“Display” see responsibility

This conference will showcase the cultural charm of the Bay Area and the new achievements of Guangdong’s reform and opening up to the overseas Chinese, highlighting the responsibility of uniting overseas Chinese, jointly building the Greater Bay Area, and realizing the Chinese Dream.

Through the conference, everyone will first appreciate the unique cultural charm of Jiangmen, the host city. Jiangmen is a place where overseas Chinese culture, Lingnan culture, and Maritime Silk Road culture meet. The meeting arranged for the guests to taste the Wuyi family banquet and visit the Overseas Chinese Museum, so that everyone can trace the footprints of overseas Chinese and read the century-old history of overseas Chinese; and chose to hold the China (Jiangmen) Overseas Chinese Carnival in Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town, which is rich in overseas Chinese culture. Intangible cultural heritage such as Pancun Lantern Festival, lotus pond silk dragon, and delicacies in the Bay Area condense the common cultural memories of overseas Chinese.

Through the conference, everyone will feel the economic vitality and openness of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s economic aggregate exceeded 13 trillion yuan last year, and it is a hot spot for investment and a fertile ground for entrepreneurship at home and abroad. The conference arranged relevant ceremonies of “Overseas Chinese Aid Guangdong for High-Quality Development” and the “9+2” Promotion Conference of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and organized overseas guests to divide into “Overseas Chinese Youth National Conditions Inspection Tour”, “Overseas Chinese Businessmen’s Bay Area Tour”, “Overseas Chinese media look at Guangdong’s high-quality development” three routes to inspect the cities of the Greater Bay Area, so that the vast number of overseas Chinese can understand Guangdong’s construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the promotion of high-quality development in an all-round, multi-angle and in-depth manner. We firmly believe that through the gathering of guests in Jiangmen and the trip to the Bay Area, the wonderful Chinese stories and Guangdong stories, the positive signals of the high-quality development of China and Guangdong will be widely spread in the countries and regions where overseas Chinese live; Discovering business opportunities and win-win cooperation, the guests will further become witnesses, promoters and beneficiaries of Guangdong’s reform and opening up and the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong.

Bringing together the strength of overseas Chinese to realize the dream of the Greater Bay Area. Let’s meet in Jiangmen and have a dialogue with the world. “Overseas Chinese” can see the splendor of the Bay Area, share opportunities in the Bay Area, and draw a blueprint for development.