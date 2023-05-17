I tell Corriere – Fabio Fazio and his audience You can’t improvise on TV

Dear Aldo,
Rai loses Fazio and Littizzetto. The first guilty of doing serious, innovative journalism and entertainment. The second, Lucianina, guilty of saying bread to bread and wine to wine, both on the right and on the left, but the satire is not well accepted especially by certain politicians.
Mauro Bencini
The government demonstrates an incomprehensible persistence against a serious and ironic broadcast. Follow Fazio on 9.
Bruno Fortunato
The sad thing is not him who goes or stays (I don’t follow the program), but the fact that politics decides what and who we have to watch.
Lucy Cremasco
Dear readers,
What a time ago it was the most important broadcast on public TV. Anyone who had not only a film, a concert, a book, but also a political project to make known tried to go to Fazio. And this was not because Fazio was kind, and not just because he made excellent ratings. Usually the conductors don’t bite the guests, and if they are good they tend to have a good following. But in these decades Fazio has built up an audience that considers him credible, follows him, and will follow him, unfortunately elsewhere. They are not things that are improvised. Not that you change a face, put a friend there and everything goes on as before. There are excellent journalists and show-men who have failed miserably on TV, because to build an audience you need time, professionalism, culture, work, and broad shoulders too. Fabio Fazio a man of the left; but not a party man. I don’t think he’s ever had a great relationship with the 5 Stars. When the Democratic Party was founded, I remember one of his editorials on the front page of La Stampa in which Fazio demolished the project, saying that a party cannot be built with primaries open to anyone. The best TV interview with Bobo Maroni, who was the head of the League, was done by him. Then of course he also interviewed Macron, whom the Italian sovereignists do not like, whether he likes it or not, the president whom the French chose in 2017, with over ten million votes ahead of Marine Le Pen, to then re-elect him. The Pope was also interviewed at Che tempo che fa. Then of course the spoil system in Rai has always been there, and the left has practiced it in an unscrupulous way. The problem of the center-right which was led by the owner of the competing TV stations: the worse Rai fared, the better it was for him. Now another centre-right is in government. What to do with Rai? The idea of plural narration is interesting: Italian history must be told in its entirety, and make, say, a fiction about Margherita Sarfatti, the woman who valued the greatest Italian painters of the 1900s, or about the resistance on the Piave where our grandparents saved national unity, or on the exodus of the Istrians with the coffin of Nazario Sauro on their shoulders does not mean doing a right-wing thing, but public service. To greet Fazio and Littizzetto with the tweet Belli ciao, as the deputy prime minister did, does not mean loving Rai and loving Rai.
TODAY’S OTHER LETTERS
The injustice
The right tax, but not the fine of 500 euros
A few days ago I received on my pec a file from the Revenue Agency for an Irpef payment relating to 2019 (so-called separate taxation). The correct request, but increased by over 500 euros in fine for late payment. I realize that the cause of the fine is the alleged non-payment of the same tax following a communication that the Agency itself would have sent me at the end of 2022. Having never received the communication, I called the Offices to ask if they could give me proof of the receipt. The answer that they find is the so-called completed stock of a registered mail. In practice, the postman doesn’t find you, he leaves a notice, I assume, in your mailbox, and if you don’t show up at the post office to collect the registered letter within a deadline, the stock is taken and you are fined, even if you never received nothing. Above all, they tell me, there is nothing to do but pay the tax and fine. Patience, he will also pay on behalf of all those who won’t do it thanks to the scrapping of the folders, but, regretting the way in which the Agency treats a taxpayer who, as a civil servant, has always paid everything down to the last cent, I would like to add: the folder was notified to me through the pec, which the Revenue Agency knows well, and you wonder why, despite this, it uses registered mail. I learned from a friend of mine that, coincidentally, an identical folder had been notified to him a few days earlier with the same dispute. Why does the state persist in doing everything to alienate its own citizens?
Joseph IncardonaPalermo
SEND US YOUR LETTERS
We propose to share experiences and reflections. Share a space to discuss without having to raise your voice to be heard. Continue to delve into the great questions of our time, and contaminate them with life. Telling how history and news affect our daily lives. Tell the Courier.
TUESDAY – THE CURRICULUM
We publish the letter in which a young person or an already trained worker presents his or her skills: foreign languages, technological innovation, the taste for a job well done, artistic crafts; speak Chinese, invent an app, own a technique, play or fix the violin
Send your CV
WEDNESDAY – THE JOB OFFER
We give space to a company, in any field, that struggles to find staff: interpreters, start-uppers, welders, luthiers.
Submit the offer
THURSDAY – INJUSTICE
We ask you to tell us about an injustice suffered: a case of medical malpractice, a problem at the bank; but also a restaurant where you ate badly, or a public office where you were treated worse. The right of reply will obviously be guaranteed
Report the case
FRIDAY – LOVE
We ask you to tell us a love story, or to send a letter to the person you love through the Courier. Not the mail of the heart; an open window on life.
Tell the story
SATURDAY – GOODBYE
We suggest you fix the memory of a person who was fundamental to you. A daughter will be able to tell a father, a husband his wife, a pupil the teacher. This is how we choose the profile of an Italian who has left us every Saturday. But read them all, and all will enrich us.
Send the letter
SUNDAY – HISTORY
We host the story of a reader. A true or fictional story.
Submit the story
THE READER’S PHOTO
Every day we choose an image that made you angry or moved you. The testimony of the degradation of our cities, or of their beauty.
Send us your photos on Instagram to the @corriere account