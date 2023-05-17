I tell Corriere – Fabio Fazio and his audience You can’t improvise on TV

Dear Aldo, Rai loses Fazio and Littizzetto. The first guilty of doing serious, innovative journalism and entertainment . The second, Lucianina, guilty of saying bread to bread and wine to wine, both on the right and on the left, but the satire is not well accepted especially by certain politicians. Mauro Bencini

Dear readers,

What a time ago it was the most important broadcast on public TV. Anyone who had not only a film, a concert, a book, but also a political project to make known tried to go to Fazio. And this was not because Fazio was kind, and not just because he made excellent ratings. Usually the conductors don’t bite the guests, and if they are good they tend to have a good following. But in these decades Fazio has built up an audience that considers him credible, follows him, and will follow him, unfortunately elsewhere. They are not things that are improvised. Not that you change a face, put a friend there and everything goes on as before. There are excellent journalists and show-men who have failed miserably on TV, because to build an audience you need time, professionalism, culture, work, and broad shoulders too. Fabio Fazio a man of the left; but not a party man. I don’t think he’s ever had a great relationship with the 5 Stars. When the Democratic Party was founded, I remember one of his editorials on the front page of La Stampa in which Fazio demolished the project, saying that a party cannot be built with primaries open to anyone. The best TV interview with Bobo Maroni, who was the head of the League, was done by him. Then of course he also interviewed Macron, whom the Italian sovereignists do not like, whether he likes it or not, the president whom the French chose in 2017, with over ten million votes ahead of Marine Le Pen, to then re-elect him. The Pope was also interviewed at Che tempo che fa. Then of course the spoil system in Rai has always been there, and the left has practiced it in an unscrupulous way. The problem of the center-right which was led by the owner of the competing TV stations: the worse Rai fared, the better it was for him. Now another centre-right is in government. What to do with Rai? The idea of ​​plural narration is interesting: Italian history must be told in its entirety, and make, say, a fiction about Margherita Sarfatti, the woman who valued the greatest Italian painters of the 1900s, or about the resistance on the Piave where our grandparents saved national unity, or on the exodus of the Istrians with the coffin of Nazario Sauro on their shoulders does not mean doing a right-wing thing, but public service. To greet Fazio and Littizzetto with the tweet Belli ciao, as the deputy prime minister did, does not mean loving Rai and loving Rai.