Like a bolt from the blue, yesterday, La7 has decided to suspend the production of the program “It’s not the Arena”, which will not be on air from next Sunday. This was announced by the broadcaster itself, which «thanks Massimo Giletti for the work carried out in these six years with passion and dedication». It is not clear what are the reasons behind this decision, which “has left 35 people who work with me on the street without any warning and now find themselves kicked out after 6 years – commented the conductor – I have broad shoulders I think only of them”. Some of the journalists of the broadcast produced by the English company Fremantle learned that they were left without salary while they were sent to various parts of Italy to prepare the reports that would be broadcast the day after tomorrow. «Everything will be clarified at the right moment», commented the suspension of “Non è l’Arena” Giletti, who then categorically denied the rumors of searches: «It’s all false, just ad hoc mud. There was no search of my home. No notifications from the police, nothing at all.”

Indeed, the Piedmontese journalist has not received any notice of guarantee, nor is he being investigated. Instead, it turns out that he was heard twice as a person informed about the facts (i.e. as a witness) by the Florentine prosecutor’s office, which investigates the 1993 massacres in Florence, Milan and Rome. The prosecutors heard him last December 19 and February 23. Probably to shed light on the two interviews with Salvatore Baiardo, the Piedmontese ice cream maker convicted of aiding the Graviano brothers to go into hiding. In the first, that of November 5, he had foreseen the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro two months in advance. Then he had been pressed by Giletti in the February 5 interview, without however explaining his “prophecy”. The investigators want to understand if the former handyman of the bosses used the television medium to launch mafia messages and in what capacity he was paid by Fremantle. “I did not pay Baiardo personally and secretly: he was compensated for his appearances like any guest, in a transparent and traceable manner”, Giletti specified to “Dagospia”. Then Baiardo himself, in a video posted yesterday on Tik Tok, revealed that he was questioned on Monday in Palermo and, earlier, “by the Florence prosecutor Tescaroli: this was the starting point for the next broadcast that you will see live on Mediaset”.

The investigations by the Florentine Dda into the 1993 massacres restarted after Giuseppe Graviano, head of the Brancaccio district in Palermo, had accused Silvio Berlusconi before the Court of Assizes of Reggio Calabria in the trial of the ‘Ndrangheta massacre, in which the boss was sentenced to life. Then his brother, Filippo Graviano, had been intercepted in prison the day after the episode of 10 May 2020 in which Giletti had read the list of bosses who were about to be released from prison due to the Covid emergency: «The minister does his job and they break the ca..». For this reason, since the end of July of that year, the conductor has been assigned an escort. In the transmission of last March 26 he said: “Yesterday I received a very heavy letter of real threats”.

VOICES ON THE RETURN TO RAI

Giletti’s leave arrived via pec. La7 specifies that he “remains available to the company”, at least until June, when his contract expires. The “bomb” news arrives in the hot days of the “telemarket”. For weeks his passage to Rai has been taken for granted, to conduct a new program on Thursday evenings on the second network (among the hypotheses there is also that of a return to Rai1, where he led “L’Arena” for years). Rumors that would have irritated Urbano Cairo. Inside La7 they try to minimize the case, but Giletti has long felt isolated: the complicated relationships with the network director Andrea Salerno, who has never loved Giletti’s journalism, the tiring coexistence with Formigli, the poor feeling with Gruber . Among Giletti’s few allies is the director of TgLa7 Enrico Mentana. Some much-discussed choices have contributed to isolating him: the management, in the middle of the war, first from Odessa and then from Moscow (where he was taken ill on air), the consultancy with Fabrizio Corona for the interview with the neo-melodic singer Tony Colombo, the investigations trash on Onlyfans. Meanwhile, Giletti has received the solidarity of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini who hoped to “see him again on video as soon as possible”. Probably, not on La7.

