Filip Đukić and Paula Hublin broke up | Fun

Former reality TV participant Paula Hublin and former farmer, now presenter Filip Đukić, are no longer together

Source: Instagram/don.filipo.tattoo

This news was announced by Filip Đukić on his Instagram story, and he did not reveal the reason for the breakup. He asked all his followers to “spare” him after this post and wrote:

“Paula and I are no longer together. Just don’t send me words of support, advice and other bullshit. Thank you”.

Source: Instagram/don.filipo.tattoo

The Croatian reality TV participant and singer has not yet announced anything on this occasion.


