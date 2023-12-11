Filip Đukić and Paula Hublin broke up | Fun

Former reality TV participant Paula Hublin and former farmer, now presenter Filip Đukić, are no longer together

Source: Instagram/don.filipo.tattoo

This news was announced by Filip Đukić on his Instagram story, and he did not reveal the reason for the breakup. He asked all his followers to “spare” him after this post and wrote:

“Paula and I are no longer together. Just don’t send me words of support, advice and other bullshit. Thank you”.

Source: Instagram/don.filipo.tattoo

The Croatian reality TV participant and singer has not yet announced anything on this occasion.



See description

THE ENGAGEMENT BROKE, THE PRESIDENT CONFIRMED ON INSTAGRAM: Don’t send me support, advice and that s**t – the beauty is still silent!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/paula_hublinNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Instagram/paula_hublinNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Instagram/paula_hublinNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/paula_hublinNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Instagram/paula_hublinNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: ATA Images/Antonio AhelNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/don.filipo.tattooNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

BONUS VIDEO:

05:27 THIS PERSON ESPECIALLY DISAPPOINTED THE FORMER PARTICIPANT OF THE “COOPERATIVE” REALITY PROGRAM! Mikica Bojanić without a hair on her tongue about everything! Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Facebook

X

