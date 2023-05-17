Home » Giro d’Italia: Pascal Ackermann sprints to Giro stage win
Giro d’Italia: Pascal Ackermann sprints to Giro stage win

Status: 05/17/2023 5:50 p.m

German stage victory at the Giro d’Italia: Pascal Ackermann secured success in the mass sprint on the 11th stage. It was a blink of an eye finale. The young Jonathan Milan was beaten by millimeters.

The final was a super exciting affair for the sprinters. After a fall in the field two kilometers before the finish line on the long home straight caused a clear group of leaders, Mads Pedersen was the first to start the sprint.

Pedersen opened, Ackermann completed

Mark Cavendish already passed in his slipstream, with Pascal Ackermann stuck to his rear wheel. The 29-year-old German passed Cavendish and already looked like the sure winner. On the other side of the road, however, the young Italian Jonathan Milan suddenly shot up, although his start was seconds too late.

  • 11. Stage
  • General classification of the Giro d’Italia
“It’s an absolutely special victory for me,” said Ackermann happily at the finish. “I was already doing well in the last sprints, but didn’t have the right team support. I’m all the happier that it worked out today,” says Ackermann.

“From now on I will fly”

“It was very nervous. I followed Mark Cavendish’s rear wheel for orientation. It was so tight. I’m just happy that I was able to show that I’m still there. I’m looking from day to day now. From now on I will fly,” said Ackermann. The 22-year-old Marius Mayrhofer again showed a strong sprint and finished seventh.

Bad crashes – co-favorite Hart is eliminated

About 70 kilometers from the finish, the race for the next favorite for overall victory was involuntarily over. Leader Geraint Thomas fell, causing third-placed teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart to fall as well. The 2020 Giro winner fell hard on his left side and was taken away by ambulance. Thomas is two seconds ahead of Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the overall standings. Lennard Kämna is sixth, 1:52 behind Thomas.

On Sunday, overall leader Remco Evenepoel had already left the race because of a positive corona test. On Wednesday, his team Soudal-QuickStep reported four more cases. Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo tested positive for the corona virus. From Team AG2R Andrea Vendrame had to retire with Covid-19, from Team Corratec Stefano Gandin. A total of 15 riders have already left the Giro due to Covid diseases.

The 21 stages of the Giro d’Italia 2023
stage/date Long Start and finish location

1st stage – 06.05.2023

19,6 km

Fossacesia – Ortona (time trial)

2nd stage – 07.05.2023

201 km

Teramo – San Salvo

3rd stage – 08.05.2023

216 km

Vasto – Melfi

4th stage – 09.05.2023

175 km

Venosa – Lake Lacene

5th Stage – 10.05.2023

171 km

Atripalda – Salerno

6th Stage – 11.05.2023

162 km

Neapel – Neapel

7th Stage – 12.05.2023

218 km

Capua – Gran Sasso of Italy (mountain arrival)

8th Stage – 13.05.2023

207 km

Terni – Fossombrone

9th Stage – 14.05.2023

35 km

Savignano sul Rubicone – Cesena (time trial)

Rest day – 05/15/2023

10. Stage – 16.05.2023

196 km

Scandiano – Viareggio

11. Stage – 17.05.2023

219 km

Camaiore – Tortona

12th Stage – 18.05.2023

179 km

Good – Rivoli

13. Stage – 19.05.2023

207 km

Borgofranco d’Ivrea – Crans Montana (mountain arrival)

14. Stage – 20.05.2023

193 km

Sierre-Cassano Magnago

15th Stage – 21.05.2023

195 km

Seregno – Bergamo

Rest day – 05/22/2023

16. Stage – 23.05.2023

203 km

Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (mountain arrival)

17th Stage – 24.05.2023

195 km

Pergine Valsugana – Caorle

18. Stage – 25.05.2023

161 km

Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (mountain arrival)

19. Stage – 26.05.2023

183 km

Longarone – Three Peaks Lavaredo (mountain arrival)

20. Stage – 27.05.2023

18,6 km

Tarvisio – Mount Lussari Tudorg (time trial)

21st stage – 28.05.2023

135 km

Room – Room

