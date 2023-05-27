Giro d’Italia: Roglic slips into pink jersey ahead of final

Tour of Italy
Primoz Roglic faces overall victory at the 106th Giro d’Italia. On Saturday, the Slovenian won the 18.6-kilometer mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Monte Lussari despite a defect, taking 40 seconds from the Welshman Gerraint Thomas – and thus also the pink jersey of the overall leader. Thus, the jumbo pro on Sunday in Rome will probably be the first Slovenian to secure an overall Giro victory.
Roglic overcame a mechanical problem not far from his Slovenian home when his chain jumped out on a bump just before the finish line and he stood still for a few seconds.
“People gave me extra power,” said the 33-year-old in the first interview. “It’s not over until it’s over. But it’s looking good,” he said, referring to the 135-kilometer final stage in Rome. “The round is pretty tough.”
Roglic’s lead before the final day is 14 seconds over Thomas and 1:15 over Portuguese Joao Almeida, who also finished third in the mountain time trial. On the last attack, there are traditionally no more attacks on the overall leader.