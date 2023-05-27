Giro d’Italia: Roglic slips into pink jersey ahead of final

Roglic overcame a mechanical problem not far from his Slovenian home when his chain jumped out on a bump just before the finish line and he stood still for a few seconds.

“People gave me extra power,” said the 33-year-old in the first interview. “It’s not over until it’s over. But it’s looking good,” he said, referring to the 135-kilometer final stage in Rome. “The round is pretty tough.”

Roglic’s lead before the final day is 14 seconds over Thomas and 1:15 over Portuguese Joao Almeida, who also finished third in the mountain time trial. On the last attack, there are traditionally no more attacks on the overall leader.

106. Tour of Italy

Stage 20 (Tarvisio – Monte Lussari / 18.6 km mountain time trial): 1. Primoz Roglic SLO 44:23 2. Geraint Thomas GBR + 0:40 3. João Almeida BY 0:42 4. Damian Caruso ITA 0:55 5. Thibaut Pinot FROM 0:59 6. Sep kiss USA 1:05 7. Brandon McNulty USA 1:07 8. Thymen Arensman NED 1:18 9. Andreas Leknessund NOR 1:49 10. Jay Vine OUT OF 1:53 54. Patrick Konrad AUT 6:20 107. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 10:33

Overall rating after 20 of 21 stages: 1. Primoz Roglic SLO 82:40:36 2. Geraint Thomas GBR + 0:14 3. João Almeida BY 1:15 4. Damian Caruso ITA 4:40 5. Thibaut Pinot FROM 5:43 6. Thymen Arensman NED 6:05 7. Eddie Dunbar IRL 7:30 8. Andreas Leknessund NOR 7:31 9. Lennard Kämna GER 7:46 10. Laurens More BEL 9:08 20. Patrick Konrad AUT 37:57 95. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 4:06:05