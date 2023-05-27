Home » Giro d’Italia: Roglic slips into pink jersey ahead of final
Giro d’Italia: Roglic slips into pink jersey ahead of final

Tour of Italy

Primoz Roglic faces overall victory at the 106th Giro d’Italia. On Saturday, the Slovenian won the 18.6-kilometer mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Monte Lussari despite a defect, taking 40 seconds from the Welshman Gerraint Thomas – and thus also the pink jersey of the overall leader. Thus, the jumbo pro on Sunday in Rome will probably be the first Slovenian to secure an overall Giro victory.

27.05.2023 18.35

Online since today, 6.35 p.m

Roglic overcame a mechanical problem not far from his Slovenian home when his chain jumped out on a bump just before the finish line and he stood still for a few seconds.

“People gave me extra power,” said the 33-year-old in the first interview. “It’s not over until it’s over. But it’s looking good,” he said, referring to the 135-kilometer final stage in Rome. “The round is pretty tough.”

Roglic’s lead before the final day is 14 seconds over Thomas and 1:15 over Portuguese Joao Almeida, who also finished third in the mountain time trial. On the last attack, there are traditionally no more attacks on the overall leader.

106. Tour of Italy

Stage 20 (Tarvisio – Monte Lussari / 18.6 km mountain time trial):
1. Primoz Roglic SLO 44:23
2. Geraint Thomas GBR + 0:40
3. João Almeida BY 0:42
4. Damian Caruso ITA 0:55
5. Thibaut Pinot FROM 0:59
6. Sep kiss USA 1:05
7. Brandon McNulty USA 1:07
8. Thymen Arensman NED 1:18
9. Andreas Leknessund NOR 1:49
10. Jay Vine OUT OF 1:53
54. Patrick Konrad AUT 6:20
107. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 10:33
Overall rating after 20 of 21 stages:
1. Primoz Roglic SLO 82:40:36
2. Geraint Thomas GBR + 0:14
3. João Almeida BY 1:15
4. Damian Caruso ITA 4:40
5. Thibaut Pinot FROM 5:43
6. Thymen Arensman NED 6:05
7. Eddie Dunbar IRL 7:30
8. Andreas Leknessund NOR 7:31
9. Lennard Kämna GER 7:46
10. Laurens More BEL 9:08
20. Patrick Konrad AUT 37:57
95. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 4:06:05

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km) Paret-Painter
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km) Groves
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km) Pedersen
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK) Bais
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km) Healy
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF) Evenepoel
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km) Cort Nielsen
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km) Ackermann
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km) Denz
19.05. 13. Stage Le Chable – Crans Montana (SUI/74.6 km/BAK) Rubio
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnago (193 km) Denz
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km) McNulty
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK) Almeida
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km) Dainese
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK) Children
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK) buitrago
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Mount Lussari (18.6 km/BZF) Roglic
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)
EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

