Home » Gisli Kristjansson convinces at SC Magdeburg
Sports

Gisli Kristjansson convinces at SC Magdeburg

by admin
Gisli Kristjansson convinces at SC Magdeburg

When the talk is about the world‘s best handball player, a few names come up frequently. Nikola Karabatic, because of his successes in countless battles. Mikkel Hansen, the Danish anchor player with the headband. Sander Sagosen was a contender for this unofficial title. Many saw Jim Gottfridsson at the peak of his creativity at the 2022 European Championships.

But as fast as handball has become, so quickly new names come into play – for good reason. Karabatic is recovering from an injury, Hansen has announced his break due to mental exhaustion. Sagosen and Gottfridsson fight their way back to everyday life after operations.

Attractive to the audience

Professional handball, with its many games and constant duels, is a brutal business. A business that always brings new faces out – also in the position of playmaker. That makes it attractive for the audience: while Sagosen and Gottfridsson were the heavyweights, everyone is now talking about Juri Knorr.

If you asked who the best handball player was in spring 2023, Gisli Kristjansson would probably come to mind. And if that’s too much for you, how about this: Most Wanted Player? When SC Magdeburg announced at the end of March that Kristjansson, 23, would extend his contract up to and including June 2028, some big clubs must have been amazed – hardly surprising if the Icelander, after his magical years in Magdeburg, had decided on an interlude in Barcelona or Paris, cosmopolitan and curious , how he works.

But why actually go away? Playmaker Gisli Kristjansson only experienced what is possible with the SCM again on Sunday evening. Of course he cast the main role in Cologne. He loves it. He takes shots, he makes the last pass – when everything is going towards winning action, he’s there.

See also  Five teams at the top: The most exciting title races in the HBL

You may also like

Beaches in the Canary Islands | Where to...

Borussia Dortmund: For the first time, Terzic names...

Virtus Uncovered | The fourth episode of the...

WDR-Sport: Duisburg gambles away a two-goal lead at...

Macron to the French on TV: ‘The pension...

Football Premier League: Leeds Utd v Liverpool –...

Napoli Milan, Pioli in conference: ‘Whoever takes advantage...

Servette goalie Robert Mayer is experiencing an amazing...

Champions: Kjaer, we play football for these emotions...

Uwe Gensheimer: Late redemption for the handball star

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy