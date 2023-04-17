University: Unical, record of applications from foreign students – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RENDE, APRIL 17 – “Boom and record applications for ‘Unical Admission’, the University of Calabria’s call for admission reserved for students from countries outside the European Union: in fact, there were 9,300 applications received, coming from 108 different countries, out of 240 places available, for two-year master’s degree courses”. The University makes it known.



“These data – it is written in a note – testify to the great appreciation for international master’s degrees: in fact, almost 7 thousand applications for admission to the ten master’s degrees delivered in English were also great interest for the 30 master’s courses in Italian language for which more than 2,000 applications have been presented”.



“It was a winning strategic choice – says the rector Nicola Leone – to focus on the activation of international master’s degrees, delivered in English.



We double the questions and show a cultural and scientific attraction that rewards the quality of our study programmes, the hospitality and the great work done on our campus. For the future, the hope is to expand the campus accommodation park, to accommodate a greater number of students, thanks also to the positive institutional interlocution started with the Calabria Region”. Leone also recalls that the applications received for the last academic year were 5300, with admission that also included bachelor’s and single-cycle master’s degrees.



Applications come from all over the world: China, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Cuba, India, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan. Questions doubled for the entire two-year master’s degree program in English and Italian: the highest number of questions for the courses in “Finance and insurance”, “Artificial intelligence and computer science”, “Health biotechnology”. (HANDLE).

