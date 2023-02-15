Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

what happens toArsenal? Let’s try to explain the reasons behind the first real complicated moment of the season of Gunners.

Guardiola change his again Manchester e Bernardo Silva returns to the center of the new tactical project. Meanwhile the City clearly beats theAston Villa and moves to -3 from first place.

He wins it United which takes a huge step towards the next one Champions League. Il Newcastle still stops, while the Tottenham al King Power Stadium.

Then the beautiful chaos of the Chelseail Leeds that must be done quickly and much more.

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:

Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog

Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock

License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Artist website: