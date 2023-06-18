GLOSSARY: Tailor and Black are set up correctly, Sharp needs them

It is likely that both of them will consider whether they will move to a higher level. Černý is already intensively dealing with the transfer from the Dutch league to the top competition, specifically the German Wolfsburg. The Bundesliga is tempting him, he would probably accept the challenge with gusto.

The tailor is more restrained, he waits for what will come. At all costs, he does not run from Sparta. The bond with the club, a strong position in the cabin, the possibility to play for the Champions League can convince him not to take off the red jersey just yet.

In any case, the traditional question imposes itself on both: when else, if not now? They are in an ideal position, they almost couldn’t have had a better spring. At the age of twenty-four (Krejčí) and twenty-five (Černý) they enter the middle generation, they will not be attractive for the European market forever. Both also overcame minor or major health problems, which the clubs are looking at.

When you listen to them speak, you feel that the settings are right. They stay humble, focus on work, want to climb higher than where they are at the moment. They have a good foundation, they have gone through more difficult moments that they have endured. Pays for fighters. In both cases, it makes sense that they leave for a better and bigger club with higher demands. With Krejčí, things can take a turn for the worse after the cup preliminary rounds and depending on their success. See also England: the video referee who made a VAR error against Arsenal leaves pro arbitration

The representation also needs their right decision. Both confirm that they can be among its key men in the near future, they can strengthen the axis of the team. Krejčí is visibly maturing into a leader, from the stopper position he can lead the country’s elite selection for several more years, his ability to score goals is a significant plus. Black can provide a superstructure in the offensive, create danger for the opponent, be an offensive force. Goals and assists are logically expected from a player in his position.

STRAIGHT CURLVideo : Sport.cz