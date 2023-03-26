On Sunday, the Swans Gmunden took the lead again in the men’s win2day basketball super league (BSL) ahead of the defending champion BC Vienna with the same number of points. The cup winner won 90:85 (44:46) at the Dukes Klosterneuburg. 43 points from Kevin Bracy-Davies wasn’t enough for the hosts.

In the battle for third place, the Flyers Wels came out on top, defeating the Gunners Oberwart in a direct duel with 72:61 (42:29). A 19:5 in the second quarter paved the way for the Upper Austrians to an away win early on. BC Vienna had already won 100:70 in St. Pölten on Saturday.

