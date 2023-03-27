Wilfried Gnonto e Nicolo Zaniolo end up in the sights of Juventus. The physical problems of Chiesa and Di Maria and the uncertainty about their future lead the bianconeri to look for alternatives. The two Italians are therefore special observers of the company. The diktat imposed by the new course is clear: we need to invest in valuable young people. Certainly we are talking about two not simple negotiations, especially the first, given that several Premier teams have set their sights on Gnonto. However, Juventus has no intention of giving up on either of them and is also playing on several tables while waiting for the right reinforcements.

Szczesny away from Juventus: 65%

The Juventus in the summer he will have to carefully assess the situation Szczesny. The Pole’s contract expires in 2024 and the management must understand what to do. Bringing the goalkeeper to expiration with the risk of losing him to zero in a year would be short-sighted. For this reason, in the end, Szczesny could leave in the summer. There are several Premier clubs on him, first of all Tottenham who must look for the heir of Lloris. It is not excluded that, in the event of an offer, the Pole will leave.

Gnonto at Juventus: 50%

The Juventus has long been on Gnonto. The bianconeri asked for information on the winger already in January with a view to the McKennie affair. Just the American could be one of the keys to get to the Italian. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe chances that the English club will redeem the American are increasing and this could favor possible transfers on the transfer market. Gnonto could therefore enter McKennie’s redemption speech. However, the transfer of McKennie is not the only condition for this deal to materialize. In fact, he should make room for someone from the current squad. The number one candidate is Kean. At the moment the negotiation is therefore only sketched.

Zaniolo to Juventus: 35%

The interview of Nicolo Zaniolo at the Gazzetta dello Sport, where the player said he wanted to return to play in Serie A in the medium term has rekindled the debate on the player’s future. The former Roma player has a 35 million euro release clause and could return to Italy as early as the summer. The Juventus club has never lost sight of the player and has good relations with Claudio Vigorelli, Nicolò’s agent. New market scenarios could therefore open up in the summer. The black and whites remain vigilant.

Carnesecchi to Juventus: 35%

Marco Carnesecchi remains the number one goal for goal Juventus. To relaunch the news is Sportmediasetaccording to which the Under 21 goalkeeper is the club’s favourite. Juventus and Atalanta have been discussing the goalkeeper’s future for some time, but so far no agreement has been found. However, the Bianconeri start ahead on a goal where the competition seems to be less fierce than that for Vicario. Atalanta is currently asking for 20 million for their little gem.

Baschirotto to Juventus: 25%

Among the many names that come up for next season’s defense, that of Federico Basschirotto. Lecce’s centre-back affects half of Serie A and the Bianconeri are no exception. Aware that the defense will have to be adjusted, the club is holding several negotiations. Among these there is also that for the former Ascoli, valued at around 15 million. An attempt could be made in the summer, given that the need to find plants with which to open a new cycle is increasingly urgent.

