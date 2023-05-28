Home » Heidenheim is promoted to the German Bundesliga
Sports

Heidenheim is promoted to the German Bundesliga

by admin
Heidenheim is promoted to the German Bundesliga

1. FC Heidenheim has made it into the German Bundesliga for the first time in a dramatic season finale, while Hamburger SV has to go into relegation again.

Heidenheim won with an own goal, a penalty and a goal in the ninth minute of added time after 0: 2 with 3: 2 (0: 0) at Jahn Regensburg, ousted the already celebrating HSV from the promotion ranks and accompanied the SV Darmstadt 98 ins house of lords

Despite the 1-0 (1-0) at relegated SV Sandhausen, HSV has to play in the decisive games against the Bundesliga-16. VfB Stuttgart. Regensburg is the second relegated. Heindenheim even snatched the championship from Darmstadt, which lost 0:4 (0:0) at SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Bielefeld threatens third division

Arminia Bielefeld has to go into the relegation relegation against SV Wehen Wiesbaden after the 0: 4 (0: 2) at 1. FC Magdeburg, which has to fear the direct crash from the first to the third division. 1. FC Nürnberg, who finally won 1-0 (1-0) at SC Paderborn, and Eintracht Braunschweig despite the 1-2 (0-0) loss at Hansa Rostock secured relegation and can breathe a sigh of relief.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Artistic gymnastics: Bartolini world champion in free body - Sports - Other Sports

You may also like

Bundesliga: LASK forces Austria to its knees

Oshimen makes 25, but then Bologna comeback Napoli...

French Open 2023 results: Eighth seed Maria Sakkari...

EXTRA TIP: The battle for the title is...

Injuries in football, how to prevent them and...

2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads,...

Classification of the Formula 1 World Championship of...

Černý helped Twente win over Ajax in the...

Leone Nakarawa extends a season at Castres

Latvia wins bronze for the first time –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy