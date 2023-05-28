Heidenheim is promoted to the German Bundesliga

1. FC Heidenheim has made it into the German Bundesliga for the first time in a dramatic season finale, while Hamburger SV has to go into relegation again.

Heidenheim won with an own goal, a penalty and a goal in the ninth minute of added time after 0: 2 with 3: 2 (0: 0) at Jahn Regensburg, ousted the already celebrating HSV from the promotion ranks and accompanied the SV Darmstadt 98 ins house of lords

Despite the 1-0 (1-0) at relegated SV Sandhausen, HSV has to play in the decisive games against the Bundesliga-16. VfB Stuttgart. Regensburg is the second relegated. Heindenheim even snatched the championship from Darmstadt, which lost 0:4 (0:0) at SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Bielefeld threatens third division

Arminia Bielefeld has to go into the relegation relegation against SV Wehen Wiesbaden after the 0: 4 (0: 2) at 1. FC Magdeburg, which has to fear the direct crash from the first to the third division. 1. FC Nürnberg, who finally won 1-0 (1-0) at SC Paderborn, and Eintracht Braunschweig despite the 1-2 (0-0) loss at Hansa Rostock secured relegation and can breathe a sigh of relief.

