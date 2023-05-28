The magical magic of the Reichsburg Cochem

news-content”>

The Reichsburg Cochem from the 11th century is one of the eight oldest castles in the world. She owes her present appearance to a courageous man.

It sits enthroned high on a hill like a fairytale castle, waiting for curious eyes to admire its beauty, not just from afar. To get to it, visitors must first follow a modern road that winds its way up the hill. It is difficult to focus your eyes on one spot as there is so much to see: picturesque vineyards on the lower hill, the ornate stone castle, the wide view over the Moselle and the surrounding towns.

Guided up by ancient stone walls and small walls, you finally reach the first gate. A few meters behind is the second, larger and more imposing gate. Your thoughts wander and imagine how knights guarded the entrance of the medieval castle around 1,000 years ago.

When they let the guests pass, they stood on the forecourt, which is now paved. Walking along the castle walls in an arc, you cross a small bridge and come to a stop in front of a gate – that’s actually where they are. On both sides, two knights (armor) with halberds welcome the visitors.

A tour behind it leads along Burgmanns’ houses, fountains and a chapel and conveys the feeling of a long-gone aristocratic life. A last gate with a stair tower finally leads into the main castle, in which, among other things, the keep and a witch tower are enthroned. With its strong appearance, the Rhineland-Palatinate Reichsburg Cochem (often just called Cochem Castle) looks like the setting of a fairy tale. But this was not always the case. Rather, the castle itself is the “happy end” of such a castle.





Cochem: Risen like a phoenix

It is believed that a Count Palatine named Ezzo had the castle built for himself as a fortified residence around 1000 AD. According to a document, the eldest daughter of the Count Palatine and former Queen of Poland gave the castle to her nephew Henry I 50 years later.

However, the family later lost their Count Palatine title and a dispute arose over ownership of the castle. This ended King Konrad III. in 1151 by storming and occupying the castle with his troops. From then on, the king occupied the complex with so-called Burgmannen. The complex later came into the possession of the church and archbishops continued to expand the castle complex.

With the Palatinate War of Succession in 1689, the shine of the Reichsburg Cochem died out. After French troops had occupied the facility, the Sun King followed on May 19 King Louis XIV the order to burn down and blow up the castle.

Badly damaged, the castle fell into ruins and was lost to history for a long time, until the Berlin businessman Louis Ravené fell in love with it in 1868.

He bought the site and with a lot of love and sweat rebuilt the castle in the neo-Gothic style. With the help of professional artists and local craftsmen, the interior walls and ceilings were given an “intricate, painted decor”. Much of the Renaissance and baroque furniture is preserved to this day and can be admired in the castle.





realization of a dream

The castle owes its current splendor to its savior, Louis Ravené, who was born on June 1, 1823 and whose 200th birthday is being celebrated this year. As the son of a brass and bell foundry family, he later – in the age of high industrialization – became an ironmonger and earned a lot of money.

Because of his many foundations, he was given the honorary title “Privy Councilor of Commerce” and was in close contact with the Prussian royal court. Perhaps it was this proximity that made him want his own castle. Perhaps this was also due to the “fashion” of the 19th century – a time when medieval castle ruins became modern and popular again and therefore flourished again.

With 300 gold marks and King Wilhelm’s blessing in his pocket, Ravené realizes his dream and buys the castle ruins. However, the ironmonger had to fulfill two conditions: On the one hand, the reconstruction should be as close to the medieval original as possible and, on the other hand, the castle should later be accessible to visitors. True to his attitude to life “Labore robur” (in English: strength through hard work), Ravené meets both criteria.

But Ravené not only rebuilt the castle, but also designed its gardens as a plant lover. In addition, he had vineyards built on the hill of the castle. But he was not able to enjoy his castle and the fruits of his hard work for a long time – the lord of the castle died just two years after completion in 1879 at the age of 56.





Jubilee in honor of the Savior

Ravené’s commitment and loving work, which is reflected in a dedication from 1925, has not been forgotten to this day:

Cochem Castle, you proud one, from the high stone

Your towers look gray into the land,

And down in the valley the river murmurs,

Each of the waves is a greeting for you.

On your slopes there ripens on vines

A drink that beautifies everyone’s life.

Even love is only half a rhyme

Isn’t it flavored by Ravené’s wine.

He satisfies the longing of our hearts

He washes away the pain of life,

And lifts us up on light wings

Into the blessed land – where we sing happily:

“God bless the castle and its noble wine,

So may it be now and forever!”

Theodor Fontane was also inspired by the rebuilder of the Reichsburg Cochem and wrote the novel “L’Adultera”. Like Ravené’s wife, the fictional character Melanie van der Straaten elopes with a new man at her side, leaving her family and comfortable home.

The city of Cochem is now the owner of the castle and honors Ravené, the first honorary citizen of its city, on the occasion of his 200th anniversary with special cultural offers. So twice a day on the birthday weekend (June 2nd to 4th) the Special tour “In the footsteps of Ravené” instead of. The classical concert “Sinfonietta” on June 4th in the rose courtyard of the castle will close the festive framework.



