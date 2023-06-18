Bogotá has raised more than $8 billion in the first half of the year

THE BALANCE The tax for Bogotá is positive, since more than $8.1 trillion pesos have been collected so far this year. The Property tax registers a collection of $3.7 trillion pesos, which is equivalent to 87% of the goal projected for 2023, while that of Vehicles exceeded 894,494 million pesos, a figure that corresponds to 82% of the goal.

As for the Industry and Commerce, Notices and Boards tax, it exceeded $2.9 trillion pesos, which is equivalent to 50% of the goal. The figure is expected to increase positively in the remainder of 2023.

Juan Mauricio Ramírez, Secretary of the Treasury, revealed that, with respect to taxes on the Surcharge on Gasoline, the Poor Fund, Chance and Shows, Urban Delineation, among others, to date, the collection reaches 592,646 million pesos.

“Bogotá has a lot to tell, thanks to the payment of taxes and the excellent tax culture of its citizens. For this reason, this Administration has been able to allocate resources to the social, education, health, infrastructure, culture and sports sectors, mainly ”, he affirmed.

According to the District, it has been able to allocate resources for 19 Manzanas del Cuidado, to support more than 800,000 poor and vulnerable households with monetary transfers, for the construction of transport infrastructure such as the two subway lines, the main feeders and cables aerial plans that will transform mobility in Bogotá, for the construction or expansion of seven hospitals, 42 schools completed or underway, and access to post-secondary education for 60,000 students With the support of the District Treasury Department.

In order to make it easier for citizens to pay taxes, this year, the District Treasury Secretariat expanded its service channels, which has allowed it to serve 419,587 taxpayers in person, by telephone, in writing, and virtually. . Additionally, it made the 2023 Services Fair available to citizens, located at carrera 32 # 22 A – 50, for tax-related procedures, without scheduling, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, which will have its doors open until July 10, 2023.

a new tool

As of this week, the District Treasury Secretariat (SDH) made available to the public a tool for taxpayers with tax debts to consult the status of their debts and the payment of property and motor vehicle taxes from previous years. to 2023.

The interested party only has to enter the SDH website www.haciendabogota.gov.co, where the “Download/pay previous years” button is available. There, with the number of the owner’s identification document (identification document or NIT) and the CHIP of the property or the license plate of the vehicle, you will be able to see all the outstanding debts, generate one by one the official payment receipts (ROP) and pay online .

“Since March and to date, 153,744 taxpayers have taken the opportunity to pay all their debts, obtaining a 50% discount on late payment interest, thanks to the benefit offered by Law 2277 and which ends on June 30 of this year. , which represents for the city a collection of more than $264,000 million pesos”, said Juan Mauricio Ramírez, district secretary of Finance.

In addition, he recalled that this benefit applies only to debts prior to December 13, 2022 and that those that are in the probationary stage will not appear on the “Download/pay previous years” button. The official also indicated that “with this new tool, we want to make it easier for debtors to pay their tax obligations and, at the same time, contribute to reducing the risk of fraud against citizens by unscrupulous people who make calls or send false communications announcing embargoes.” or non-existent discounts and requesting deposits of money in unauthorized accounts for the payment of debts with the District”.

It should be clarified that the payment receipts of trustors and beneficiaries (autonomous estates) and those of tenants (leasing) must be requested at service points. Likewise, the Predial payment coupons for installments from previous years must be downloaded at the Virtual Office.

Finally, Ramírez invited citizens to corroborate the information that comes to them and to report irregularities. “If you receive suspicious calls, contact the entity to create an alert,” he reiterated.

The entity also recalled that all procedures are free and do not require intermediaries. “Be suspicious, corroborate the information, denounce and report irregularities. Do not deposit money in any account, do not be intimidated or deceived with false promises, alleged embargoes or false discounts,” they concluded.

Discount on payments

Taxpayers with district tax debts will have until June 30 to access the temporary discount of 50% on default interest, in accordance with the provisions of article 91 of Law 2277 of 2022.

The director of Collection of the SDH, Karem Conde, pointed out that the benefit covers all the obligations due as of December 13, 2022, of the district taxes of Predial, Vehicles, ICA, Rete-ICA, Gasoline Surcharge, Urban Delineation and The others are collected by the District Administration.

It is important to clarify that to obtain the interest discount, the taxpayer must pay the entirety of each tax obligation; that is, the debts that are not paid by June 30, 2023 will be settled with 100% of the default interest rate established in article 635 of the Tax Code.

Likewise, the entity will make available to taxpayers the tool to facilitate the consultation of the account statement and the payment of property and vehicle tax debts. Only in specific cases will they have to go to face-to-face service points.

