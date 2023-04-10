[NTD Times, Beijing time, April 09, 2023]A few days ago, during his visit to Taiwan, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives McCall stated that if the CCP authorities dared to invade Taiwan by force, the U.S. might send troops. It is now the consensus of U.S. political circles to assist Taiwan. .

On April 7, Michael McCaul led a cross-party U.S. congressman to Taiwan for a three-day visit, during which he accepted an exclusive interview with Fox News.

When talking about the Chinese Communist Party’s military invasion of Taiwan, McCall said that if Communist China invaded Taiwan, the US military would definitely be considered. “This is something that Congress and the American people will discuss.”

Regarding the questioning of the United States supporting Taiwan, “Are they ready to do this? Is it worth it for Taiwan?” McCall replied clearly: “I can come up with many reasons to prove why they should do this.”

He also said his committee would authorize the use of military force or a declaration of war, a move not seen by the United States since World War II.

McCall told Fox News that he believes a conflict with the CCP will be a “last resort.” If the American people support sending troops after the CCP invades Taiwan, the U.S. Congress will then take action.

U.S. Aids Taiwan with Words and Deeds

With the escalation of the CCP’s military harassment against Taiwan in recent years, the US political circles, from the president to the Senate and the House of Representatives, have repeatedly warned the CCP authorities and made it clear that if the CCP invades Taiwan, the United States will send troops to intervene.

In addition to solidarity, the United States has taken practical actions against Taiwan. As early as February 23 this year, the “Wall Street Journal” reported that the United States will substantially increase the number of troops deployed to Taiwan, more than four times the current size, and strengthen the training program for Taiwan’s military.

In addition to the training activities in Taiwan, people familiar with the matter also revealed that the Michigan militia is also training a group of Taiwan military units. The report pointed out that the U.S. military’s assistance in expanding training in the U.S. and Taiwan is part of the U.S. effort to help Taiwan deter China from invading.

Huang Shicong, a master of law from the Institute of Continental Studies of National Dong Hwa University, previously analyzed that the speeches of the US government have become clearer and clearer, and the line has become clearer and clearer, that is, it will assume more of Taiwan’s national defense. He believes that this is a major trend and will not change, “unless the CCP renounces the use of force to invade Taiwan.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Lan Caixiang/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)