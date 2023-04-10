On the evening before Good Friday, Vita 34 has to publish a warning for 2022. The impairment test by the auditor PwC showed that impairments of over 13.8 million euros had to be made. This is primarily due to the rise in market interest rates. This will have a significant impact on earnings in 2022.

According to current knowledge, Vita 34 will generate sales of 68.9 million euros in 2022. EBITDA should…

Read more at 4investors.de

The Vita 34 share is currently showing a plus of +1,95 % and a rate of 6.27EUR

traded.