After two league defeats in a row, Rapid wrote again on Sunday. With the 3:1 home win over Austria Klagenfurt, Hütteldorf improved to fourth place. However, the green-white fans and coach Zoran Barisic were in suspense – because numerous chances were missed, success was in danger until shortly before the end.

Afterwards Barisic groaned: “We could have made life easier for ourselves.” Thanks to Guido Burgstaller, his team took the lead early on, conceded the equalizer after an hour through Sebastian Soto and was only able to do so after goals from Oliver Strunz (70th) and Nicolas Kühn (94.) breathe a sigh of relief.

Well-known names not in the squad

The man of the hour for the Hütteldorfers is Guido Burgstaller, who as a leader constantly drives his team from the top and currently scores in every game. Since February 19, the top scorer has managed at least one goal or assist in every competitive game apart from the Vienna derby. But behind the 33-year-old Carinthian there are now some players with great offensive potential at Rapid. Numerous players have recovered from the injuries they suffered in recent months and are fit for action again.

For coach Barisic in the decisive games of the master group, next Sunday (5 p.m.) the next Vienna derby will follow in front of his own audience, so he is spoiled for choice. Almost the entire squad is available to the ex-sports director. As a result, kickers like Bernhard Zimmermann, who a few months ago seemed to be the next fixed star in Hütteldorf’s striker sky, Christoph Knasmüllner, Dejan Petrovic and Kevin Wimmer didn’t even make it into the squad.

“Joker” bring “new energy”

Behind Burgstaller were Marco Grüll, Patrick Greil and newly promoted Strunz. They were only replaced in the finish by Ferdy Drujif, Ante Bajic and Kühn. In addition, Aleksa Pejic and defender Dense Kasius came into play. Druijf unselfishly provided Kühn with the assist to make it 3-1 when he came back after an injury break of several months. “The last goal was exemplary. As a coach, I’m incredibly happy that we’re not stubborn, but a collective,” explained Barisic, emphasizing that the “Jokers” had all brought “new energy”.

“I couldn’t nominate very good players, that hurts me a lot as a coach,” admitted Barisic. “It’s great when everyone is healthy, on the other hand there are always decisions that hurt one or the other.” In this context, the coach emphasized: “The players I have to disappoint are also an important part our team.”

APA/Georg Hochmuth



Strunz should turn off the cell phone

Strunz doesn’t have to worry about a place in the squad at the moment, the 22-year-old is considered a climber in the spring season. “But he still has a lot in store. He should stay on the ground, turn off his cell phone, don’t read newspapers and, best of all, say goodbye to social media. He shouldn’t read forums, shouldn’t read the adulation about himself, but should value his coach’s criticism so that he becomes an even better player,” said Barisic, adding: “He can become a really good player.”

His coach, who always puts the team first, already praised Strunz’s strengths after Strunz’ brace in his starting eleven debut against Altach in February. “He knows how to combine with his teammates. When he’s in the box, he’s extremely dangerous. He finishes well, is a fast player, has good technique, is strong in the air and good at securing the ball. He has extreme ability, but we’ve known that for years.”

When mind and body work

Why they didn’t come into play earlier at Rapid is also due to the player’s injury history. “I’ve had a lot of muscular problems. They always came out of nowhere. I just kept going and never gave up. This is a process that takes months or years until the body and the mind function. Luckily it works now,” said Strunz.

The offensive man, who acts as both a nine and a ten, has been playing for Rapid since he was nine. With strong performances in the second team of the Green-Whites, he recommended himself for higher tasks in the autumn. “He did really well in the fall and thus played himself into the focus of the squad,” said Barisic. “That should serve as an example for all the young players,” the 52-year-old hopes for more imitators and an even bigger crowd behind Burgstaller.