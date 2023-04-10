Europe it must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid being dragged in a clash between China and the United States on Taiwan: the French president Emmanuel Macronin an interview with Politico.eu and to two French journalists on his plane returning from a three-day state visit to China, he stressed his theory of “strategic autonomy” for Europe, presumably led by France, to become a “third superpower”. “If tensions between the two superpowers heat up… we will not have the time or resources to finance our strategic autonomy e we will become vassals“, are the words of the French president.

the head of theElysiumwho spent about six hours during his mission with the president Xi Jinping, he said that “the great risk” that Europe must face is to be involved “in crises that are not ours, which prevent it from building its strategic autonomy”. Xi and the Communist Party of China have enthusiastically supported Macron’s concept of strategic autonomy, and Beijing officials consistently refer to it in their dealings with European countries on the belief that the West is in decline and that China is on the rise: a scenario that could accelerate if transatlantic relations weaken.

According to the tenant of the Elysée, an acceleration of the crisis in Taiwan is not in Europe’s interest. The question “that Europeans have to answer is: is it in the our interest is to accelerate a crisis on Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers of this topic and take a cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron added. Just hours after its flight left Guangzhou bound for Paris, China on Saturday launched major three-day military exercises around Taipei, which Beijing claims as an “inalienable” part of its territory to be reunified even by force if necessary. The maneuvers, to simulate an “encirclement”, were the response to the 10-day diplomatic trip of the president of Taipei Tsai Ing-Wen to Guatemala and Belize, as well as to the double transit through the USA which saw her meet in Los Angeles the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Macron and Xi discussed Taiwan “in intense way“, according to French officials who accompanied the president, who appears to have adopted a more conciliatory approach than the United States or even the EU. “Stability in the Taiwan Strait is of fundamental importance – EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron for part of his three-day visit, told Xi during their meeting on Thursday -. The use of force to change the status quo is unacceptable”. Xi countered by saying that anyone who thinks he can influence Beijing on Taiwan or seek a solution of compromise he was just delusional.