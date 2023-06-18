New Big-3 in Phoenix, the Suns get their hands on Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns place the first shot of the new NBA season, with the arrival of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to form the new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

To do the reverse path will be Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and future second picks. Washington will also have the opportunity to trade its pick with that of the Suns in some seasons.

Beal is the second star to arrive in Arizona after the change of ownership. Also counting Ayton, Phoenix will have 4 athletes around the maximum salary (about 163 million just for the ‘quartet’).

There is still no news on Chris Paul’s future, but we feel he will hardly take the field with the team from the capital next season.

