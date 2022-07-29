Home Sports Mercato Roma, agreement with Belotti found. But there is competition from Gattuso – Sport
Sports

Mercato Roma, agreement with Belotti found. But there is competition from Gattuso – Sport

by admin
Mercato Roma, agreement with Belotti found. But there is competition from Gattuso – Sport

Rome, 29 July 2022- La Roma it is still active on the market and the next department to be reinforced will be the attack. The Giallorossi are looking for a profile able to replace occasionally Tammy Abraham and the most interesting name remains that of Andrea Belotti. The player is courted by Mourinho for some time now and now it could be the right time to move to the capital and start a new adventure.

Belotti winks at Rome

Currently the Gallo is in Sicily where he is training alone waiting to find the right accommodation. One month ago Belotti greeted the Torinobecause he is convinced to take a step forward in his career and play the European cups permanently, so as to find more space also in National. For the moment the Roma he did not make any proposal for a contract to the player who, however, winked at the Giallorossi by letting his friend know Lorenzo Pellegrini to like the situation very much. Before you bet on him Tiago Pinto will have to put on the market Eldor Shomurodovcurrent deputy Abraham who will have to make way for Belotti.

The temptation Valencia

Obviously Belotti on a free transfer is a profile that is tempting to many teams across Europe. Among these there is also the Valencia who wants to get serious for him: the Rooster is a protégé of Gattuso that he would be ready to offer him a three-year contract to take him immediately to Spain. At the moment no response has arrived from the attacker, but the intentions of the Spaniards are serious and could represent a great obstacle to the ambitions of the Roma who would like to avoid participating in an auction.

See also  The Paganese sinks, three slaps in Monopoli - Sport

Read also – Naples, Olivera introduces itself: “Here to do well in the name of Cavani”

You may also like

Gosens, injury and Inter: it must be his...

Wonderful!Serie A coaches and directors beat each other...

Lionel Abega is the first under under the...

The Pedullà Stock Exchange: Paredes and Wijnaldum, here...

Conte: I am honest with Mourinho and respect...

The Rivanazzanese is formed with the Milan Academy...

Dybala, presentation-show in Rome – La Sentinella del...

Bridgerton 3: Phoebe Dynevor is missing at the...

The Bruges coach greets De Ketelaere: “For him...

After 15 years, Robecco’s team passes from Csi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy