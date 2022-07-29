Rome, 29 July 2022- La Roma it is still active on the market and the next department to be reinforced will be the attack. The Giallorossi are looking for a profile able to replace occasionally Tammy Abraham and the most interesting name remains that of Andrea Belotti. The player is courted by Mourinho for some time now and now it could be the right time to move to the capital and start a new adventure.

Belotti winks at Rome

Currently the Gallo is in Sicily where he is training alone waiting to find the right accommodation. One month ago Belotti greeted the Torinobecause he is convinced to take a step forward in his career and play the European cups permanently, so as to find more space also in National. For the moment the Roma he did not make any proposal for a contract to the player who, however, winked at the Giallorossi by letting his friend know Lorenzo Pellegrini to like the situation very much. Before you bet on him Tiago Pinto will have to put on the market Eldor Shomurodovcurrent deputy Abraham who will have to make way for Belotti.

The temptation Valencia

Obviously Belotti on a free transfer is a profile that is tempting to many teams across Europe. Among these there is also the Valencia who wants to get serious for him: the Rooster is a protégé of Gattuso that he would be ready to offer him a three-year contract to take him immediately to Spain. At the moment no response has arrived from the attacker, but the intentions of the Spaniards are serious and could represent a great obstacle to the ambitions of the Roma who would like to avoid participating in an auction.

