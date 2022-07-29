BOLZANO. Her life was killed in her clinic in Vöcklabruck, Upper Austria, a doctor who in recent months had received repeated death threats from the No Vax world. Lisa-Maria Kellermayr’s death caused confusion in Austria. A commemoration in Vienna was announced for Monday.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch, whose resignation the doctor had requested just two days ago on social media, recalls Kellermayr’s commitment to public health on Twitter. «The death threats were a brutal reality. Hate is unforgivable and must finally stop, ”she added.

The doctor, who lived under guard for a certain period, had temporarily and then permanently closed her clinic in June. She had also spent 100 thousand euros in securing the property.

“I activated the emergency brake too late,” Kellermayr tweeted a few weeks ago, also posting some received threats announcing first the killing of his employees in front of his eyes with a rifle and “with a vaccine syringe in the heart” , while she herself allegedly died during a lobotomy.

According to Austrian investigators, the anonymous threats came from Germany. A proceeding by the Wels prosecutor’s office against a German citizen was dismissed because the Austrian authorities were deemed not competent. Police today dismissed accusations of inaction, raised in the press and in social media.