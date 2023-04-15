Goal champion!Top runners appear at Adidas Shanghai Half Marathon Exhibition——making running a common language to communicate with the world_TOM News

On April 14, 2023, the Adidas Shanghai International Half Marathon Exhibition officially opened.A booth of nearly 1,000 square meters was built on site. Runners can not only try on and experience the ADIZERO family series of products, but also relive the glorious moments created by the ADIZERO running shoe family and top elite runners.





On the first day of the event, Adidas specially invited Suolang Cairen, a new running star from Tibet, Chen Yufan, who shined in the 3,000-meter World School Games, and runners from Japan’s National Gakuin University to share their exclusive stories with the running room.





Suolang Cairen, who lived in Tibet since he was a child, shared that he discovered his potential in long-distance running from the process of grazing as a child, and gradually became a leader in the industry under persistent and unremitting training. From elementary school to sports school When it comes to the international arena, a weekly training volume of 180-200 kilometers is the cornerstone for him to win the championship.





There was also a future star “Chen Yufan” who had just grown up and appeared on the scene to share. In the 2022 Gymnasium in the 3,000-meter field, Chen Yufan won the fourth place with a time of 8:24.01, creating his own personal 3,000-meter race. The best score in the meter project. Chen Yufan, who came to Shanghai for the first time, not only learned more about Shanghai’s local conditions and customs during the first half-marathon journey, but also hoped to leave an impressive mark with his own achievements.





Kokugakuin University, a new prestigious school in Japan’s Ekiden project, was led by the supervisor of Maeda Yasuhiro this time. Three players, Hirabayashi Kiyosumi, Tsurumotota, and Sato Kaisei, came to the Adidas booth at the first half-marathon exhibition. As a young runner who participated in the Shanghai International Half Marathon for the first time, He Yuantai was full of confidence. He did not shy away from the scene and bluntly stated that his goal was to win the championship.

At the exhibition site, all the guests discussed enthusiastically on the field, pouring out the stories of their encounters with running, the arrangement of training courses, and the know-how to break through themselves. Regardless of the skin color, nationality, or language, as long as the heart is on the track, although they are opponents on the field, runners all over the world are a team that loves running similarly.









On the night of April 14th, Supervisor Maeda and three runners from National Gakuin University appeared in Adidas Riverside RUNBASE. The head coach Yasuhiro Maeda shared actual combat experience and training secrets, leading a group of runners and top athletes to experience the charm of running and help them run The players “one-shot” on the field two days later.









Adidas Shanghai Half Marathon Exhibition will be held inOpen April 14-15



