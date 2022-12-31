In Georgia Kvicha Kvaratskhelia he is literally the idol of the entire population. The Georgians have even started supporting Napoli and are often present at the matches played by the Azzurri.

A company produces condoms with Kvara’s image: Napoli could sue

As reported by the Georgian journalist Kakha Dgebuadze, a company in Kvicha’s home country has decided to make condoms using his face. Napoli could therefore decide to start a lawsuit given that i image rights Of Kvaratskhelia are owned by the club. At this point, violating these rights could result in a hefty fine for the Georgian company.