The strange situation in which Kvaratskhelia is the protagonist
In Georgia Kvicha Kvaratskhelia he is literally the idol of the entire population. The Georgians have even started supporting Napoli and are often present at the matches played by the Azzurri.
A company produces condoms with Kvara’s image: Napoli could sue
As reported by the Georgian journalist Kakha Dgebuadze, a company in Kvicha’s home country has decided to make condoms using his face. Napoli could therefore decide to start a lawsuit given that i image rights Of Kvaratskhelia are owned by the club. At this point, violating these rights could result in a hefty fine for the Georgian company.
December 30th – 2.27pm
