Goalkeeper Dibu Martínez Speaks Out on FIFA Rule Changes and Penalty Saves

Title: Argentine Goalkeeper Dibu Martínez Speaks Out on FIFA Rule Changes and Penalty Shootouts

Date: July 4, 2023

Argentine goalkeeper Dibu Martínez recently discussed the definitions in the Copa América and the World Cup, shedding light on the controversial FIFA rule changes. After the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA announced approved changes to the regulations for the 2023/24 season, the so-called “Anti Dibu Martínez” rule came into effect on July 1, impacting penalty shootouts.

According to Rule 14, goalkeepers are no longer allowed to distract performers in an illegal way during penalty shootouts. Behaviors such as delaying the execution of the penalty or touching the posts, crossbar, or net of the goal are now prohibited. This rule has already been implemented in the Brasileirao and the Copa do Brasil, as determined by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) three months ago.

The decision to introduce this rule stems from the criticism faced by Emiliano Martínez during the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup, as well as Andrew Redmayne when Australia eliminated Peru in the playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Both goalkeepers were accused of distracting penalty takers, prompting the need for stricter regulations.

In a conversation with ESPN in March, Martínez expressed his thoughts on the new rule, stating, “I’ve already stopped the penalties that I had to stop. And now the same thing happened to me. I don’t know if I’m going to stop a penalty in 20 years, maybe not, but the ones that I had to stop in the Copa América and the World Cup, I was able to stop them and help the team win. That’s enough for me.”

Martínez’s dissatisfaction with the new rule was also evident on social media. The Argentine goalkeeper posted an image on Instagram, captured by guigui, highlighting his discontent with the restrictions imposed by the regulations.

While the rule intends to level the playing field and eliminate distractions during penalty shootouts, it remains to be seen how it will impact the dynamics of these high-pressure moments in future games. As goalkeepers like Martínez and Redmayne adapt to the rule changes, they may need to find new ways to impact penalty takers within the confines of the revised regulations.

As the 2023/24 season kicks off, football fans and experts alike will closely observe the effects of the “Anti Dibu Martínez” rule and its impact on penalty shootouts, hoping to witness a fair and captivating game.

