goals from Bove, Pellegrini and Abraham- breaking latest news

Cristante kicks a penalty on the post, Bove collects and scores. In the second half Pellegrini doubles, then Rui Patricio saves a penalty. Giallorossi third, Inter separated by 5 points

Results of the day – with Milan’s draw and the defeats of Inter and Juve (waiting for the decision on Wednesday at -15) – had written the script for Roma: three mandatory points, against Udinese, to take an advantage in the Champions League area. Now Mou at +3 on Milan and +5 on Inter.

Objective achieved, even by routfinding also Abraham who, coming off the bench, scored the 3-0. He hadn’t scored since 4 February (Roma-Empoli 2-0). He hasn’t scored in the league yet Belottibut was equally decisive: he propitiated the penalty to make it 1-0 and assisted Pellegrini to make it 2-0. In a race in which he was otherwise inactive, he was also important Rui Patricio who, at 2-0, saved a penalty to the bad Pereyra of this evening.

In the first leg, on 4 September 2022, the Giallorossi’s first defeat of the season had arrived, the heaviest (0-4). Mourinho thus took his revenge on Sottil, betrayed by the players who should have given him more, namely Pereyra and Udogie.

First half that looks more like Florentine football than modern football. A lot of physicality, little quality. The achievement is unlocked with a corner kick. Belotti hits the header, the ball would go wide but Pereyra hits it with his hand bordering on rapture. The Var helps Giua, Pellegrini (who had missed from 11 meters against Feyenoord) passes the hand and shoots Cristante, with his head bandaged after a header with Success. pole again, but this time there is Bove which fixes.

Pi game in the second half, with Udinese forced to reveal themselvesas on the occasion of the 2-0 result of a quick and incisive restart.

Roma will try to come back on Thursday for Feyenoord in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Abraham will certainly be there and for Dybala there is hope. Looking at the latest, the important thing is not to end up on penalties.