goals from Ciofani and Vasquez, games for salvation reopened – breaking latest news

Ciofani and Vasquez give three very important points to Ballardini’s team who can still dream of salvation. The Ligurians play the game but make too many mistakes

Cremonese gives away three points and an impossible dream: with the 2-0 victory over Spezia, thanks to goals from Ciofani and Vasquez, the Grigiorossi rise to 24 points in the standings, three points behind Spezia itself, now in crisis, and from Verona playing tomorrow against Lecce, another decisive match for the relegation zone.

It was the Ligurians who made the match and Carnesecchi had to work hard to save the result when the match was 0-0, especially on shots from Amian and Wisniewski, but it was the Grigiorossi who took the lead at the end of the first half with the masked Osimhen, Ciofani, good at taking advantage of an unfortunate rebound from Ampadu and beating Dragowski. Thus we go to the rest with Cremonese in the lead with the only truly dangerous opportunity.

The second half didn't start so differently, if it is true that the crossbar saved the grey-reds from Shomurodov's shot, this time beaten in Carnesecchi. And if Spezia can complain again for a wasted opportunity by Nzola, even the Grigiorossi begin to take more possession of the field and are very close to doubling the lead with Benassi who however hits very badly from the penalty spot. Spezia continues its assault, but Cremonese suffers less and scores the second goal with defender Vasquez who heads in Galdames' free kick. It ends like this, the games for salvation are not yet completely closed.