He crashed into a truck while fleeing with a stolen motorcycle

Authorities reported an accident on the main road in the municipality of Suaza, department of Huila.

According to information provided by the National Police, it all began with a call from the public alerting the quadrant patrol about the persecution carried out by some citizens in the area, an alleged criminal who had stolen a motorcycle moments before in the urban area.

Faced with this situation, the National Police activated the padlock plan and went to the sector to investigate the case. Upon reaching the intersection that leads to the Guadalupe municipality, they found that the subject who was fleeing on the stolen motorcycle had collided with a cargo vehicle.

According to Major Edwin Lopez, commander of the fourth Police District, the uniformed officers proceeded to capture the alleged offender and move him to the medical center for treatment, due to a fracture to his left foot and other lacerations to his body.

For his part, the driver of the cargo vehicle was unharmed, although the vehicle suffered significant material damage. The area was cordoned off by the Police to carry out the corresponding tasks and thus be able to guarantee the safety of passers-by.

This subject must respond to the competent authorities as allegedly responsible for the crime of theft. It is worth noting the importance of citizen collaboration in this type of situation, since thanks to his quick reaction, it was possible to prevent the alleged criminal from getting away with it and the stolen motorcycle could be recovered. The National Police reiterates its commitment to citizen security and calls on citizens to continue reporting any criminal act in order to act effectively and thus guarantee the tranquility of all the inhabitants of the municipality.