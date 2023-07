After discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger, the Austrian track and field team Susanne Gogl-Walli made the direct limit for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 400m runner set a personal best of 50.87 seconds in her specialty at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, the Olympic norm is 50.95. The 27-year-old finished third behind Sada Williams (BAR/50.34) and Andrea Miklos (ROM/50.80).

