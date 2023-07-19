Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​2 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual we show you today’s data, Wednesday 19 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4824 meters.The temperature measured at 500 hpa is: -9.1 °C at an altitude of 5990 metersThe temperature measured at 850 hpa is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 00:00 appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  British ruling Conservative Party loses more than a thousand seats in England's local councils - Global News - Southeast China Net

You may also like

United States, a one-year-old girl dies from a...

El Salvador, magnitude 6.4 earthquake: the violent shock...

transferred the patients of the intensive care unit...

Urartu Rendulić of Zrin | Sport

what awaits Zrinjski after the elimination of Urartu...

Strong 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central American Countries,...

the Lega Serie B celebrates Lucioni sui social...

Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai left the match...

FORD PRO Transit and E-Transit are updated for...

Tension with Iran over the attempted seizure of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy