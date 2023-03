Even without a medal, Susanne Gogl-Walli wrote Austrian athletics history at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul. In the final over 400 m, the 26-year-old broke Karoline Käfer’s record from 1979. In 51.73 seconds, Gogl-Walli was 17 hundredths of a second faster than Käfer in Vienna at the time. However, the best time of the Upper Austrian was not enough for a medal.

