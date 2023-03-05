news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TREVISO, MARCH 05 – Two girls, one a minor, died and two young men were injured in Motta di Livenza (Venice) when the car they were traveling in crashed into a plane tree. The firefighters, rushed from the local detachment, secured the car, a BMW, and using shears, retractors and hydraulic jacks extracted the two men, one from Pordenone, who were stabilized by the Suem 118 medical staff and transferred in code red to the hospital. Despite the help, the doctor was only able to ascertain the death of the two girls aged 17 and 19. The Carabinieri diverted the traffic and carried out the investigations of the accident. (HANDLE).

