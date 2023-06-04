Home » Gogl-Walli breaks the 400m World Championship standard in Chorzow
Susanne Gogl-Walli stayed below the 51-second mark for the first time on Sunday at an athletics meeting in Chorzow in Poland over 400 m in 50.90 seconds. The 27-year-old thus qualified directly for the World Championships in Athletics from August 19th to 27th in Budapest.

In 2021, the Upper Austrian ran to the Olympic Games in Tokyo with her first time of 51 at this meeting, now the next milestone followed.

Gogl-Walli, who finished second in the race in Chorzow, is now just 0.28 seconds behind the record set by the Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) by Karoline Käfer, who died in March 1977 (50.62).

