Going to Miami? I am very happy with the decision we made, exults Messi

After the expiration of the two-year contract in Paris, there was speculation about Messi leaving for Saudi Arabia or returning to Barcelona. The record seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or for the best footballer in the world eventually headed to Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former English football star David Beckham.

“From the very beginning we have had a tremendous reception here. Today I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made,” said Messi, who signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with an option in Miami.

He had to leave Barcelona two years ago because the Catalan club could not afford him due to high debts and Spanish rules of financial fair play. He subsequently left for the French capital.

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami for the eighth time in five games.

“My departure to Paris was neither planned nor desired. I did not want to leave Barcelona, ​​it was difficult. But what is happening to me now is the exact opposite, thank God,” said the native of Rosario.

Since coming to Miami, he scored in all six games of the Leagues Cup, in which teams from MLS and the Mexican league start, and with nine goals he significantly helped his team to the final. In it, Messi wants to win the first trophy for Miami. The final is scheduled for the night from Saturday to Sunday from 3:00 CEST.

“It would be incredible for me and the whole club. Winning trophies helps a lot. Miami is a very young club and winning a trophy would be great for everyone,” said the four-time Champions League winner with Barcelona.

Although he still hasn’t made an appearance in the North American league MLS, he thinks he has the potential to reach the level of European competitions. “It’s a very competitive league. Everyone can beat everyone, the home teams are strong and it’s hard to win away from home. Growth depends a lot on the league, it’s an ideal time for it. There will be important tournaments in the USA in the coming years,” Messi said.

In 2025, the United States will be the first to host an expanded 32-team Club World Cup format, and a year later, along with Canada and Mexico, they will host the World Cup, which will feature 48 nations for the first time.

“It is time for the league to take the next step and finish growing and finding what it has been striving for for some time. Thanks to the country itself and its structure, it has everything needed to show top football,” said Messi, whose team is last in the MLS Eastern Conference.

