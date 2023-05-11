Golden State resists the Lakers and offers itself a sixth game

Stephen Curry faces Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers, during game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals of the NBA playoffs, on May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. THEARON W. HENDERSON / AFP

The Warriors can still believe it. After being led 3 to 1 in the Western Conference semi-final series, the San Francisco team, united collectively around Stephen Curry, reduced the gap to 3 wins to 2, Wednesday May 10 (121-106 ). The first step in a potential comeback, which they managed to achieve in 2016, and which has only happened thirteen times in the history of the playoffs. Thanks to this victory, Golden State can believe in its chances of returning to this series, where the Lakers deplore the new injury exit of their interior Anthony Davis.

Steve Kerr’s men put their hearts to work to win, like Draymond Green (interior), author of a good performance, with 20 points in the game. Winger Andrew Wiggins (25 points) was also a particularly valuable lieutenant to Stephen Curry – his team’s leading scorer with 27 points – to contain the Lakers’ comeback in this fifth inning. « Ils [les Lakers] were very present this evening, very aggressive, especially in the defense of our perimeter”still recalled the leader of the Warriors.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Stephen Curry, the basketball magician

More than the defeat of Los Angeles, during a match where they often suffered the aggression of the defending champion, it is the fate of Anthony Davis that worries. The strong winger (23 points and 9 rebounds on the clock), had to leave his teammates seven minutes from the end, after receiving an involuntary elbow on the temple from Kevon Looney. Struggling to walk alone to the locker room, the keystone of the Lakers defense ended up in a wheelchair.

His coach, Darvin Ham, wanted to reassure Davis’ injury after the match: “AD already seems to be doing very well. » The American broadcaster TNT reported that the player seemed to have avoided a concussion, without the Lakers communicating on the subject. The next forty-eight hours should confirm this trend because, without their ultra-dominant interior, the Lakers would be considerably reduced, even if they can count on a LeBron James, still very present on Thursday, after scoring 25 points and taking 9 rebounds.

New York forces Miami to Game 6

The Knicks, also back to the wall, also won their duel against the Heat, victorious (112-103), at Madison Square Garden. Pulled by the 38 points of its rear Jalen Brunson, New York offered a sixth round against Miami. The Knicks have found their colors, finally managing to force the defensive lock of the Heat, while limiting the impact of its key player, Jimmy Butler. “We were not discouraged despite their big start. We kept fighting”summarized the best New York scorer, Brunson.

Jalen Brunson, during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference of the NBA playoff semi-finals, against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in New York. FRANK FRANKLIN II / AP

Not enough to extinguish the flame of the Heat, however, under the leadership of veteran Kyle Lowry (9 points), as well as Duncan Robinson (17 points), another gunner in three-point success. The 2020 finalist managed to get closer to two points (103-101) two and a half minutes from the buzzer, in vain. The Knicks finally did not crack, maintaining a cool free throw, to confirm their victory.

Read also: NBA: thanks to Joel Embiid, Philadelphia takes the lead against Boston

Golden State and New York must now win in Los Angeles and Miami on Friday (on the night of Friday to Saturday in mainland France), to stay alive in these playoffs, and have the opportunity to play a decisive game 7, again on their floor.