Atmosphere Zechariah is inevitably that of great occasions. After a fluctuating season and an equally unexciting start to the playoffs, the sensational comeback with Cerignola, in which they managed to overturn the 4-1 immediately in the first leg Your fitter, has instilled in Foggia the will and the strength to believe more and more in this dream, which only some time ago seemed so improbable. And today’s occasion that pits him against his all-time rival breaking latest news, and with the former Zeman with whom some disappointing disagreements have surfaced, after all the good things that have happened in the past, seems nothing more than yet another chapter of an epic saga on the ridge between tragedy and glory. To fill the labile groove between the tears of joy or despair there is obviously the determination and passion of a fan base, almost of an entire city. Which paradoxically is roughly what also happens in breaking latest news where, against the background of an exhausting and age-old dispute between the square and the patron Sebastiani which has certainly not healed, the white-blue faith has undertaken a sort of armed truce against the club, to concentrate exclusively on supporting the team, in this crucial moment of the season, on its rediscovered verve after Zeman’s return to the bench and on the desire to return as soon as possible to much other lost glories.

I enter the stadium an hour before the kick-off and I notice with great pleasure that the curves, North and South, are already overflowing not only with people but also with passion. Even the grandstands fill up as the minutes go by and the glance at the start of the game is truly impressive.

Starting from the Curva Nord, the groups gathered here begin with the classic torches, which create the classic vintage effect, including the entire smoke sector in just a few seconds. Minimum expenditure in terms of logistics and coordination, maximum yield as always happens in the case of fireworks in the evening.

Both in the upper and in the lower part, the sector is packed in almost every order of seat. The handfuls are very thick, an incitement that starts from the warm-up and ends when the game is abundantly over. The beautiful banners always kept in the wind are also a show. In the lower window displayed banner “FREE TRANSFERS” clear reference, in this case, to the twisted prohibition for organized fans in breaking latest news. A great pity, because the show should and could have been even greater than the one seen with my eyes if only the Abruzzo people had been allowed to be present in Foggia. Instead, the sudden stop imposed on all residents not only of the province of breaking latest news but of the whole of Abruzzo had the effect of a coat of coarse-grained sandpaper to remove a pimple. Certainly effective, but at what price? The public order forces no longer carry out any public order task, unlearning it and then being found unprepared when really necessary, the fans are all punished, regardless of guilty and innocent, above all even before a real fault has been revealed. With the fans then he also and above all loses football, which as long as there are home fans in such good shape as to visually plug the leak, fine, but when the events are less significant or even these last fans will get tired of these sinister little games of power, then all that remains is to pick up the pieces of a largely avoidable breakup.

Even the historic Curva Sud opts for a massive dose of pyrotechnic smoke. Beautiful full in its upper part, like the North, its singing support appears no less beautiful and warm, characterized by flags that never stop waving. This symbiosis, this ultras stereophony makes it several times the same Zechariah an authentic bedlam, an excellent strategy that often manages to draw the whole stadium into the choirs and sing en bloc, albeit always for a few moments, but overall it is of great help to the Rossoneri team who on the pitch, despite taking the lead in a lightning-fast manner, he then finds himself chasing breaking latest news impacting them on the final 2-2.

Everything then postponed to the second leg raceAdriatic, once again with the sword of Damocles of travel bans hanging over the head of Foggia. It would be the case that those responsible should be informed that by dint of pulling the rope, sooner or later it risks breaking. Fans like to dream but not at the cost of being treated not even as a mere lowly clientele, but as pure cannon fodder.

Text by Massimo D’Innocenzi

Photo by Pierpaoplo Sacco