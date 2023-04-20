Home » Golden State Warriors shocked by Draymond Green suspension
Sports

Golden State Warriors shocked by Draymond Green suspension

by admin
Golden State Warriors shocked by Draymond Green suspension

The suspension of Draymond Green after the stomp on Domantas Sabonis is causing discussion in the NBA world, however Joe Dumars has defended the decision in various interventions on ESPN. Dumars hinted that the league was taking into consideration Green’s entire career and behavior.

“The Warriors were shocked and taken aback last night,” Zach Lowe said on his podcast about the franchise’s reaction when they learned of the NBA’s decision. “There is some anger within the organization towards the league. There is a feeling in the organization that Sabonis pushed his opponents too much on offensive rebounds, also playing with his elbows out, then using the ball as a weapon in attack. So it is obvious that sooner or later someone would have reacted”

The Kings go into Game 3 leading 2-0 against the Warriors.

See also  La Liga-De Paul's pass shot Carrasco one-stop scored Atletico Madrid 4-1 victory over Celta_Correa_UEFA Champions League_Atletico Madrid

You may also like

Rivière, president of Perpignan: “Azéma’s return is a...

Women’s Champions League: Can Chelsea avenge 2021 defeat...

Romano:Chelsea’s first choice for coaching is not Enrique...

It would be great for the national team...

United Rugby Championship: Ulster make seven changes for...

Bartosch heads the election committee for the presidential...

Zhai Xiaochuan bluntly said that he will compete...

Valentino Rossi’s last challenge

Gudas massaged Marchand, the Nosks cursed. And Florida...

As Roma, with Friedkin 600 million losses: only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy