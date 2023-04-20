Golden State Warriors shocked by Draymond Green suspension

The suspension of Draymond Green after the stomp on Domantas Sabonis is causing discussion in the NBA world, however Joe Dumars has defended the decision in various interventions on ESPN. Dumars hinted that the league was taking into consideration Green’s entire career and behavior.

“The Warriors were shocked and taken aback last night,” Zach Lowe said on his podcast about the franchise’s reaction when they learned of the NBA’s decision. “There is some anger within the organization towards the league. There is a feeling in the organization that Sabonis pushed his opponents too much on offensive rebounds, also playing with his elbows out, then using the ball as a weapon in attack. So it is obvious that sooner or later someone would have reacted”

The Kings go into Game 3 leading 2-0 against the Warriors.